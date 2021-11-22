Amaury Vergara identified the person in charge of the elimination of Chivas in the Repechage

Amaury Vergara did not go around with laps to speak of blame for the elimination of Chivas in the Repechage of the Liguilla del Grita México A21 of the MX League.

There will be times to locate the issues that were done wrong both in the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX as in the year in general to adjust them. But now that removing the Chivas of Guadalajara at Repechage at the hands of Club Puebla is fresh, the gazes of the fans mainly point to Amaury vergara.

And so does the businessman and owner of the institution, who confessed to feeling at fault with the fans of the Sacred Flock for the elusive results in this last period: “I assume 100 percent responsibility for this lack of objective that we have set ourselves for two years in this new sports project.”

Along the same lines of, as they say in football jargon, ‘put your face’, Amaury vergara made a promise to the followers of the Chivas of Guadalajara based on the competencies that lie ahead in 2022: “Just tell the fans that I’m going to do everything possible to have Chivas where it needs to be. Thank you for sharing this message”.

On the other hand, he revealed how the team he commands is Michel Leaño: “I really have no words to describe how sad and hurt we are for not having met the expectations of the fans. I know that nothing I say is going to heal the feeling that the fans have. We definitely failed in this tournament, that one. it’s reality”.

Chivas’ schedule from now on

The Chivas of Guadalajara, automatically after the match they played with the Club Puebla for him Repechage for the League of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, they were licensed. According to a report published by the club, the players will have two weeks of vacation and will return to rehearsals to focus on the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament.