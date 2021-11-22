Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez get rid of the first Chivas de Guadalajara player for the following season

In the contract analysis process, Amaury Vergara and Ricardo peláez agreed on the departure of the first Chivas player.

November 21, 2021 8:32 p.m.

The defeat of Chivas de Guadalajara against Puebla through the penalty shootout generated a contract review process in the squad coached by Marcelo Míchel Leaño and they already have the first player who will not be part of the next season at the club.

Both Amaury Vergara, owner of the institution, and Ricardo Peláez, rojiblanco sports director, showed certain cracks in the relationship during the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

This situation generated a wave of rumors regarding the decision-making power of each one that remained to be settled with the news of the indefinite renewal of Peláez in his position.

Before the elimination of flock of the championship in the play-off zone produced in Peláez and Vergara the decision to stop having the services of one of the longest-serving players in the squad.

Oribe Peralta will no longer be part of the squad that, for the moment, will continue to train Leaño for the next season with the rojiblanco team in the Clausura 2022 due to the lack of minutes he added in this campaign and the little interference in the game .

The process of rebuilding the identity of Chivas de Guadalajara for the next season has already claimed its first victim and the only thing left is the official announcement that ends up sealing the future of former Santos Laguna.