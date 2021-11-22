Amaury Vergara acknowledges that Guadalajara failed in this tournament

Amaury Vergara, President of Chivas, dedicated a few words to the fans after the defeat against Puebla.

“We failed in this tournament, that’s the reality”, Vergara mentioned upon arrival in Guadalajara.

‘The herd’ fell in a 6-5 penalty shootout against ‘La Franja’, a result that eliminated them from the reclassification of the Apertura 2021 and did not advance to the quarterfinals.

“I take 100 percent responsibility for this lack of purpose that we have been considering for two years in this new sports project “, was part of Amaury’s speech at the airport.

The president made a commitment to the ‘chivahermanos’, “I’m going to do everything possible to have Chivas where it needs to be. “

Amaury recognized that Atletico fans were disappointed after the result in Cuauhtémoc.

“I have no words to describe how hurt and how sad we are for not having met expectations, I know that right now nothing I say is going to be able to heal the feeling that the fans have and I want to apologize, “he said.