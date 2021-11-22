AMAs 2021: This was the award with BTS and Coldplay | American Music Awards

American Music Awards 2021 live

9:55 PM | BTS closes with a flourish! The stage lights up with “Butter”, winner for best pop song. In this way, the 2021 American Music Awards ceremony comes to an end. The South Korean group took all the spotlight and the accolades. THANK YOU to all of you for joining us!

9:50 PM | We entered the final stretch of the night. We have one of the last musical numbers: Zoe Wees, with “Girles like us”.

OLIVIA RODRIGO, WINNER OF NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

9:43 PM | The American, only 18 years old, takes the New Artist award in a year in which she released her first album: “Sour”, which includes songs such as “Drivers License”, “Traitor” and ” Good 4 U “.

9:36 PM | Walker Hayes and his ‘Fancy Like’ flavor are featured at the 2021 AMAs. The track was released this year on the ‘Country Stuff’ album.

BECKY G, LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR WINNER

9:30 PM | There is a Latin prize! Becky G takes the award for best Latin artist of the year. “This is crazy, we are present,” says the interpreter of ‘Fulanito’, who dedicates the award to her teammates and all the people who have supported her.

BTS ARTIST OF THE YEAR WINNER

9:19 PM | We are going to know one of the most anticipated categories of the year: Artist of the year. The nominees are: Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

The award goes to … BTS! They cut the streak of Taylor Swift, winner from 2018 to date without interruption.

9:10 PM | A touch of retro in the evening, with New Edition performing Candy Girl from 1983, as well as “If It Isn’t Love” from 1988. The stage lights up, everyone standing up including BTS.

8:54 PM | Giveon appears on stage to sing ‘Heartbreak anniversary’, one of TikTok’s viral tracks in the past year.

MEGAN THEE STALLIO, FAVORITE TREND CANCIN WINNER

8:47 PM | Megan Thee Stallio takes Favorite Trending Song Award for ‘Body’, 2020 theme song on ‘Good News’ album.

8:42 PM | Mickey Guyton with “All American” is the next musical number of the night. Song of 2021, included in “Remember Her Name”.

8:35 PM | Jennifer Lpez is also present at the 2021 AMAs, singing “On My Way”. This success dates from 2019, within the Live Fast album.

BTS, FAVORITE POP SONG WINNER

8:30 PM | Awards resume, now in Favorite Pop Song category. BTS wins again, now with “Butter”! This theme is the second that the Asian group has done entirely in English. It was released on May 21.

8:15 PM | We continue with the musical shows! Maneskin sets the beat with ‘Beggin’, released in 2017 as part of the ‘Chosen’ album.

8:04 PM | Bad Bunny on stage! Tonight’s first winner performs “I’m sorry BB: /”, a song in which Julieta Venegas and Tainy also participate. It is the first musical number with a Latin flavor in the 2021 AMAs.

7:50 PM | Everyone, Tyler, the Creator is coming! The rapper performs ‘MASSA’. Then it’s Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean’s turn.

TAYLOR SWIFT, FAVORITE LBUM POP WINNER

7:46 PM | The prizes continue! Taylor Swift takes the award for ‘Favorite Pop Album’ for ‘Evermore’. Songs like “Willow” are included there.

7:36 PM | We have an emotional musical number. Olivia Rodrigo delights us with ‘Traitor’, a song that speaks of a break in the relationship and the beginning of another. The American is nominated for favorite pop song, albeit for “drivers license.”

BTS, WINNER A DO OR FAVORITE POP GROUP

7:32 PM | We continue with the categories of the night. We go with ‘Do or favorite pop group. The winner is … BTS! The first of the night for the crowd’s favorites.

VIDEO: BTS AND COLDPLAY SING ‘MY UNIVERSE’ LIVE

7:21 PM | THE MOST EXPECTED TIME OF THE NIGHT ARRIVED! Coldplay and BTS on stage performing for the first time live ‘My Universe’.

This track is the second single from Coldplay’s ninth studio album, ‘Music of the Spheres’. It has stayed on the Billboard ‘Hot 100’ for seven consecutive weeks.

MACHINE GUN KELLY, WINNER FOR FAVORITE ROCK BAND OR ARTIST

7:19 PM | Machine Gun Kelly takes the award, in a year in which he released the albums ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ (2020) and ‘Born with Horns’ (2021). “They say rock is dead, but it seems quite alive to me. “says the artist.

7:15 PM | Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort present a preview of ‘West Side Story’, a film by Steven Spielberg that is close to being released. They then present the following category: Favorite rock band or artist.

BAD BUNNY, FAVORITE LATINO LBUM WINNER

7:10 PM | BAD BUNNY IS THE FIRST WINNER OF THE NIGHT! El Conejo Malo takes the category of ‘favorite Latin album’ for “THE LAST TOUR OF THE WORLD.”

7:05 PM | Cardi B appears on stage to command the ceremony. Billy Porter then introduces the first category.

7:00 PM | The 2021 AMAs begin! Bruno Mars, with the Silk Sonic, is in charge of opening the event in Los Angeles. You can hear ‘Smokin Out The Window’, released this year as part of the album ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’.

So it has come BTS to the red carpet. The group will live a special night, since in addition to performing with Coldplay they are nominated for Favorite Pop Song (Butter) and Artist of the Year.

Bad bunny It is one of the favorites of the night. San Benito is nominated for Favorite Latin Song for DKITI and LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE; Favorite Latin album by EL LTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO; Favorite Male Artist; and Collaboration of the Year with Jhay Cortez by DKITI.

The American Music Awards 2021 They will live a new edition today Sunday, November 21. The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles will be the setting for one of the most anticipated musical shows of the year, where the most popular artists will be awarded.

In addition the AMAs 2021 will have the presentation of Coldplay and BTS, who will sing ‘My Universe’ live for the first time.

Who are the nominees for the 2021 American Music Awards?

Favorite rock artist or band

AJR

All Time Low

Foo fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Latin song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALA “THE NIGHT OF LAST NIGHT”

Farruko “Pepas”

Kali Uchis “telepata”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawi (Remix)”

favorite latin album

Bad Bunny “THE LAST TOUR OF THE WORLD”

Kali Uchis “Without Fear (of Love and Other Demons)”

KAROL G “KG0516”

Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”

Rauw Alejandro “Aphrodisaco”

Do or favorite Latin group

Banda MS by Sergio Lizrraga

50 caliber

Armed Link

La Arrolladora Banda El Limn By Rene Camacho

The Two Carnales

Favorite Latina Female Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALA

Favorite Male Artist

Bad bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite pop song

BTS “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

Artist of the year

Ariana Grande

Bts

Drake

Olivia rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Where can I watch the AMAS 2021?

The transmission of American Music Awards 2021 will be live on TV via TNT. You can also follow the ceremony live through the TNT GO application.

Schedule and where to watch the AMAS 2021 awards live on TV

The American Music Awards 2021 to start at 7 PM (Central Mexico time) this Sunday, November 21. You can follow them live on TV through TNT.

What Mexican artists are nominated for the AMAS 2021?

There are several Mexican artists nominated in the AMAS 2021. They stand out La Banda MS by Sergio Lizrraga, Caliber 50, La Arrolladora Banda El Limn by Ren Camacho and Los Dos Carnales, all in the category of favorite Latin do or group.

What are the AMAS awards and to whom are they awarded?

The AMAs (American Music Awards) are awarded to the most popular musical artists of the year. Unlike the Grammys, the winners of the AMAs are determined by popularity.

What time do BTS and Coldplay perform?

BTS and Coldplay will star in one of the most anticipated moments of the night. This Sunday, November 21, both groups will present their hit ‘My Universe’ live for the first time. The ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

