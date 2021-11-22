Álvaro Fidalgo warns his teammates from America, against the Capital Classic

Álvaro Fidalgo began to beat the Capital Classic between the Águilas del América and Pumas UNAM, for the quarterfinals of the Liguilla of the Grita México A21 Tournament of Liga MX.

The Eagles of America know that in order to assess the great performance they had throughout the regular phase of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, they must win the League. The first step will be with a Classic Capitalino, Given the Pumas UNAM he won his duel for him Repechage to Deportivo Toluca. Regarding the double commitment, Alvaro Fidalgo He pointed out that, indoors, they understand the magnitude of the upcoming matches.

“Last tournament we were left out by a double goal when we had scored a lot of points. We are a great group, we are united and in the end we have to face each game in the best possible way “, commented the Spanish flyer of the campus that commands Santiago Solari, in a talk he had with La Afición.

Along the same lines, Alvaro Fidalgo he warned his colleagues, regarding the issues to consider when faced with Pumas UNAM: “The fundamental thing in League it’s the details, they make a lot of difference. We have to be attentive to details and play the football we have, we have a great squad. Are America and we want the 14 yes or yes ”.

However, although he remarked that what was done during the 17 dates will be of no use if they fail to be the winners in the Big party, indicated that the America would be a just champion: “We deserve it for the entire regular tournament, because we are prepared and the whole team wants it and there is no one who wants more to take the 14”.

To close, he stressed that defining in the Aztec stadium with greater public presence cream blue and with a sports advantage, it is a favorable factor: “The regular phase is one thing and the League it is totally different because the consistency you had in the tournament is not rewarded, but you have some advantage like playing at home on the second leg and in case of a tie you pass ”.