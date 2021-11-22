All Too Well; the story of Taylor Swift’s feature film debut

Taylor Swift she is one of the most important singers in the world; winner of multiple Grammys, historical records with her albums, and a revolutionary in the music industry. Now he’s embarking on a new path as a filmmaker with his own short film, All Too Well.

She is not new to film, she has directed and produced several of her music videos, and has had acting credits in films such as Cats, as well as starring in the next David O. Russell alongside Margot Robbie and Christian Bale.

But while we watch this movie, Swift seeks to delve deeper into the film industry and with All Too Well, a short film based on her song of the same name., written and directed by herself that has been a success.

Although Taylor’s songs are always a success, the impact of the short film has been based in large part on the story that inspired the song and now this production, since in it Taylor explains in detail his relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who recently released the Netflix movie, Guilty.

The short film stars Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), like Taylor Swift, and Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner), like Jake Gyllenhaal, although of course, this is not explicitly said in the short film because in fact the characters do not even have names.

In All Too Well we can see the relationship between Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010When she was 21 and he was 29, the same age gap between the protagonists of the short film. The short film shows us the relationship in various stages, from falling in love, breaking up and grief experienced by the characters; always seen from the point of view of the character played by Sadie Sink.

Although it is not explicitly said that it is Jake and Taylor, we see scenes that represent real moments and clear references to themselves, even in the way the characters dress and the physical appearance that the actor and singer had at that time . One of the most talked about scenes and song line is about the scarf that Jake never returned to Taylor after he finished, and even in the song it is mentioned that he stayed at the house of his sister, the also renowned actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. . In the short film the scarf becomes another character, and in real life we ​​have seen evidence that this happened thanks to paparazzi photos.







Another scene that has generated a lot of speculation and involves another important film figure is when Taylor mentions that an actress asked him what happened to him when he saw her cry, and she replies that she is the reason. Many people have the theory that he talks about Anne Hathaway, as it is rumored that Gyllenhaal left Taylor and later began an affair with her, with whom at that time he was filming the movie Love & Other Drugs.

The story certainly generates a lot of speculation for Taylor Swift fans. and the general public, but let’s talk about the singer’s film debut. The short film, which already has more than 40 million views, lasts 15 minutes and in that time Taylor uses a narrative based on small chapters to represent each stage of the relationship, a very well achieved technique, however he does not risk much and continues looking more like a music video than a film production.

All Too Well is filmed with a 35mm camera to give it a vintage style, also very well accompanied by the color palettes that set us perfectly according to the time and situation that we see on the screen, a point in favor of the cinematographic eye by Taylor Swift.

Finally, the performances of Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien are the ones that take the short film, in a short period of time we have two very well-developed characters who take us hand in hand with the story, and who help convey all those emotions mainly seen from her point of view.

If you like Taylor Swift’s music, All Too Well is a must-see production to see the story of one of her best songs on screen; If you are not so familiar with the singer, it is worth seeing it as a cinematographic product that has a lot of quality in its production.

