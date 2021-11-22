All about the millionaire wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez!

The fans have waited over 18 years for this moment… The wedding of Bennifer approximates!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting married sooner than it seems. According to sources close to the couple for the magazine Heat world, JLo and Affleck are preparing a luxurious wedding of nothing more and nothing less than 60 million dollars.

According to the aforementioned medium, the couple feel that getting back together after such a long time deserves a huge celebration, so they don’t plan to skimp on expenses for the big day.

“Ben and Jen are totally on the same page about getting married. They want the wedding to be a real show. Both have said that they do not want to skimp on expenses and they expect a six-day party. It will have everything: A top-notch guest list with all your friends and loved ones, including Matt Damon and Ellen DeGeneres.

“There will be performances by artists such as Mary J Blige, who has been asked to sing as Jen walks down the hall. And, of course, there will also be a huge budget for food, drink and flowers”, revealed the source.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Wedding: Oprah to Lend One of Her Properties!

Because the celebration will last six days, the couple is considering various locations. In fact, it has been disclosed that Oprah has offered her Montecito property as one of them.

“Jen says that, besides Oprah’s houseThey are considering several multi-million dollar venues, like the Getty Villa in Malibu. But they have also said that they will happily celebrate [uno de los días] at home. They have their eye on an 85 million dollar property in Los Angeles and they want to close the deal as soon as possible“, he expressed.

JLo is already fixing the dress!

As if that were not enough, the source revealed that the Bronx Diva He has three wedding planners who are brainstorming ideas and working on the logistics of everything. What’s more… JLo is already fixing her dress! “It is going to be an important event like the Oscars and a true Hollywood show like no other“, the source ended.