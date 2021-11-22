Alito Moreno will betray the PRI for AMLO’s electricity reform: Marín

Mexico.- The national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, is “cooking” a betrayal of the PRI and its allies of the PAN and PRD for your party to support the electricity reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), said the journalist Carlos Marín.

In his column published this Wednesday in the newspaper Millennium, Carlos Marin assured that Morena “flirts with the PRI” due to the internal fracture that the party suffers since the reelection as leader of Alito Moreno, who had long been willing to be on good terms with AMLO.

“He flirts with the PRI because that party (…) is divided into tribes or factions since its untidy leadership election process in which Alejandro Moreno, Alito, was imposed, who since he ruled Campeche was seen predisposed to ingratiate himself with Andrés Manuel López Obrador, “he wrote.

Marín pointed out that the “dubious and hesitant” behavior of the PRI leader before the AMLO electrical reform it has sown mistrust among its allies in the PAN and the PRD, because while affirming that the alliance remains firm, it insists on “debating” the initiative.

“Rollero and hesitant, the same affirms that his agreement with those parties is not at risk but he plays with the insistence on ‘debate’ the morenian proposal supposedly so that his deputies decide based on the well-worn ‘national interest’, despite the fact that his Allies have warned that the PRI backgammon will dissolve the agreement, “said the journalist.

He pointed out that Alito Moreno is ignoring the high risk that spoiling his alliance will bring for the PRI, and yet he is preparing not only to betray the PAN and PRD, but his own party, in order to ingratiate himself with Morena.

“What Alejandro Moreno is cooking is not only betraying his word with the PAN and the PRD, but also the PRI for outlining his conversion into yet another of Morena’s parasitic parties, “he accused.

Carlos Marín recalled that the energy reform that Morena intends to reverse with AMLO’s counter-reform was promoted by the PRI and the PAN, to which “all kinds of insults have been rained down” from the National Palace.

Finally, the columnist questioned what would be the motives of Alito Moreno for his actions towards the PRI and his allies, wondering if the PRI leader knows the meanings of the words “dignity and congruence.”