Aleida Núñez says goodbye to OnlyFans; you ‘move’ to your own website

Aleida Nunez she aroused the passions of her millions of fans by showing off her sensual attributes in tiny lingerie. The famous 40-year-old is in full promotion of her website AleidaVIP.com and says goodbye to her OnlyFans.

In the image you can see the actress posing from what appears to be the garden of her house. However, the detail that attracted attention is that she modeled a daring lingerie in front of the camera lens. purple lace.

See this post on Instagram A shared publication of Aleida Nuñez OFFICIAL (@aleidanunez)

Although Núñez has many followers on that adult content platform, now he has decided to launch their own website.

Of course, the Mexican businesswoman also made it clear that it will not be similar to OnlyFans, so the explicit and uncensored content is totally ruled out.

“It will not be a porn page … You will find very sensual personalized content, but nothing grotesque,” he said.

In his presentation, he informed that taking into account the content he shares on his official profiles, it is possible to predict that his new VIP site will have hot images without being vulgar.

Shooting for an advertising campaign in Los Angeles, California … coming soon 💞 pic.twitter.com/AaHwBnlV4f – Aleida Nuñez (@aleidanunez) July 16, 2021

