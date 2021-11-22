Adofem gives continuity to medical education issues in the country

SANTO DOMINGO.-The Dominican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (Adofem), headed by his President, Dr. Miguel Robiou Kranwinkel held its monthly meeting, having as headquarters the Faculty of Health Sciences and School of Medicine of the Nordestana Catholic University, with its dean, Dr. Brunel Santos and Dr. Ramona Mercedes, director of the School of Medicine.

At this meeting, important issues for medical education in the country and globally were analyzed, such as the comparability process of the Medical Schools with the National Committee for Medical Education and Accreditation of Medical Schools Abroad (NCFMEA) of the United States, updating the Accreditation and Evaluation Standards, ADOFEM’s role before CONAREM, collaborating with the processes of the Pan American Federation of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (FEPAFEM), and the ENURM 2022 exam.

They also spoke about endorsing the Dr. Juan Manuel Taveras Rodríguez Medical Day Master Lecture on Cedimat’s retinal and choroidal vascular diseases.

Dr. Mary Anne Butler, dean of PUCMM, doctor Danilo Ricourt, dean of UTESA, doctor Marcos Núñez, dean of UNIBE, doctor Miguel Polonio, dean of UCE, doctor Fernando Santamaría, director of the INTEC School of Medicine at the meeting , Dr. Luis Capellán, director of the PUCMM School of Medicine and Dr. William Duke, dean of the UNPHU.

The President of ADOFEM, Dr. Robiou specified that the points discussed will be followed up to maintain quality in the training of medical education in the Dominican Republic. The next meeting will be in January 2022 with the UNPHU as its headquarters.