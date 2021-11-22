Actress Ninel Conde says she looks like the singer Ariana Grande | People | Entertainment

The publication of Conde, 44, has generated diverse opinions from his followers.

Through her Instagram account, the Mexican actress Ninel Conde shared a photo in which he compares himself to the American singer Ariana Grande.

“What do you think of this photo of me as a little girl? The envious will say that it is @arianagrande, but it’s me! ”, Wrote Conde on the social network.

In the publication you can see, on the left side, the Grande photo, while on the right that of Conde. Coincidentally, the two artists sport a similar hairstyle.

Conde’s publication has generated diverse opinions from his followers. “She is Ariana, I know her well and Ariana is beautiful when she was little and right now … Ninel is also pretty. She was beautiful as a little girl, she was too, and now too, “said @dallana_vicente.

“It really surprised me, it has similarities,” said @fernandezzuleimar.

“Ariana Grande or Ninel Grande? Yes they are very similar, I confess that it surprises me, I never realized it. They are two beautiful, but you have your unique charm, right? ”, Wrote @traumasrbd.

“The more the years go by, the more beautiful she is,” said @anapaulatrevi.

“The resemblance is incredible @ninelconde,” said @apasionada_por_dios.

“Please do not compare, nothing to see,” said @ ana_bananaz4.

Conde is known for acting in soap operas such as RBD, Sea of ​​love, Fire in the blood, among other. (AND)