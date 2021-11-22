A Yooka-Laylee sequel seems to be on the way – Nintenderos

Here comes an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Yooka-Laylee.

In the text that we leave you below, we can read some statements that the managing director of the developer Playtonic, Gavin Price, has shared on the occasion of the recent participation of Tencent. In the statements he does not make it too clear, but Games Industry Claim A 3D Yooka-Laylee Sequel Is On The Way.

Don’t forget that Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair was also released in the past, although this was not a direct sequel to being in 2D. We leave you with the words of Price:

It turned out they had a genre department, including a 3D platforming department. So we had to formalize our future content plan a bit. And we also wanted to have an aspirational goal, which was to make Yooka-Laylee an IP that could appear on the baby food box of a major fast food chain.

