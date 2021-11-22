A ‘Succession’ actor stabs Johnny Depp where it hurts the most

That Johnny depp He has a legion of fans behind him, it is proven every time a news item emerges in relation to his private life or appears on a red carpet. Basically because the filmography that drags behind him has left its mark on the cinematographic memory through characters that distilled their chameleonic talent. However, not everyone agrees to brag about him as an actor. What’s more, there are those who think that what Johnny had achieved would have been done by anyone. That in their jobs there is no professional achievement of their own. What is easy.

That someone is Brian Cox, an interpretive powerhouse in the artistic world with enough experience to pass judgment.

Brian Cox in Succession Season 3 (Macall Polay; courtesy of HBO)

The 75-year-old Scottish actor has recently returned to our lives through the third season of Succession. The magnificent series of HBO has returned to the platform (now HBO Max) with a batch of episodes that once again declare that we are facing one of the best stories in streaming, and with Brian Cox occupying his role as that cold and manipulative father that is Logan Roy, but bringing a momentous twist to the plot by placing it under the magnifying glass of vulnerability. And Cox amply demonstrates once again why he is one of the most revered and active performers of his generation. He is never short of work.

And that’s why, for his long career and undeniable talent – having played Hannibal Lecter in Hunter (1986) and dozens of unforgettable characters – whose opinions on the industry and dramatic art carry the weight of experience. And to make them known, he has written a book. A memoir where he does not leave a puppet with a head. And in the case of Johnny Depp even without costume or scissors.

On Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, A biography that will only be published next January, Brian Cox is dispatched beautifully about his colleagues, both those with whom he has worked and those who have not. Through its pages pass his opinions on David Bowie, Edward Norton, Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman, Steven Seagal and, as I pointed out at the beginning, Johnny Depp.

And it is not cut. Although he never worked alongside him – he even refused to appear in Pirates of the Caribbean- Brian Cox does not believe that Johnny has the chameleon talent that we applaud him so much. What’s more, anyone could have taken his place.

“Although I’m sure it’s nice [él] it’s so overrated, it’s so overrated “ ensures as collected Big Issue. “That is, Eduardo Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you make it [al set] With hands like that and pale, with scar makeup on his face, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently it has done even less. ”

A radical sentence that does not need to be broken down much. For Brian Cox, wearing all the paraphernalia that Depp’s most successful characters usually carry makes anyone able to play them, that there is no acting talent when makeup, prosthetics and costumes are the true creation of the character. And in a sense I must agree with him. Although I am one of those who think that Johnny Depp is a much better actor than his highest grossing films, and that his best works are in the minor and more independent productions of his career, I cannot help but agree with the portrait that Brian Cox paints.

If we look at the characterizations of Pirates of the Caribbean, from the Crazy Hat in Alice in Wonderland and its sequel, the wolf of Into the Woods, to the fool of The Lone Ranger, the Barnabas of Dark Shadows, Sweeney Todd, Willy Wonka and Eduardo Scissorhands, the analysis proposed by Cox is obvious. Between all the costumes and makeup, Johnny Depp gets carried away but it is not that one character stands out much from the next. That is, they all seem to be united by a kind of common denominator. However, we usually point to those bizarre characterizations as the example of Depp’s chameleonic talent, but if we think about it, that talent actually exists in the transition he makes when he leaves those exaggerated-looking roles and gets into other more long-suffering and realistic. Anyway, considering Brian Cox’s words, it is understood that he is talking about how overrated he was in his prime movie days, applauded and taking millions of dollars when the costumes and makeup did their work.

And it is precisely that, the most extravagant physical transformations that have earned him a legion of fans thanks to films that were box office successes. Fans who are still by his side in the middle of the media war against his ex, Amber Heard, and the accusations that have separated him from the big leagues of the industry.

Johnny Depp at the Deauville American Film Festival (Photo: Sylvain Lefevre / WireImage / Getty Images)

Cox tells in his book details of his life until now unknown, such as that he lost his father as an 8-year-old boy and grew up with the help of his three older sisters since his mother suffered mental crises that led to hospitalization. He knew he wanted to be an actor from a young age, joining a local theater company while at 17 he graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

Nevertheless, Johnny depp He is not the only one who does not do well in his book. From Edward Norton -Who worked with The last night- says it is “nice guy but a pain in the ass ” for wanting to be a scriptwriter and director. From Steven Seagal (Glimmer Man) remember that it is “as ridiculous in real life as it looks on screen ”, while David Bowie he was not impressed in the series Redcap, noticing that it was not “a particularly good actor ”.

The only ones who come out gracefully are Keanu reeves and Morgan Freeman, his companions in Chain reaction. Of the first one believes that it is a “seeker” what has been done “pretty good over the years ”, and of the second he was impressed by his chivalry when on the set “chaos reigned ”. Says it was The epitome of Morgan Freeman. The Morgan Freeman you would hope to meet. The Morgan Freeman that you find in your dreams ”.

Although he probably annoys more than one with his words, at 75 years old and with a life full of experiences, Brian Cox assures that he wanted to be sincere in his book and that is why he was “cathartic” and “necessary”. “It was important to me because I have reached a certain age and I wanted to look at things in the light of experience and be as honest as I could” said to The Scottsman.

