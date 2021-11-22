“A psychedelic medicine arrives”

Drugs to heal the soul

For years we have believed that psychedelic drugs were harmful to human health. We have scorned its therapeutic potential, out of fear and ignorance, which are the same and enemies of science. Experimental studies are being carried out today, and tomorrow we could benefit from a new psychedelic medicine that will alleviate psychopathologies and improve the mental health of millions of people. It is a bright possibility that Don Lattin documents in his book The New Psychedelic Medicine. Therapy, science and spirituality, in Ediciones La Llave in collaboration with the brand-new BeckleyMed Foundation: directed by the psychiatrist Mia Fàbregas, it investigates psychedelics and trains psychedelic therapists, professionals who will be essential to provide us with these new cures.

What is a psychedelic drug?

A drug that modifies your consciousness, temporarily.

In what sense does it modify it?

Manifest your soul. Psycho : psyche; delia : manifestation.

What drugs are psychedelic?

Lysergic acid (LSD), MDMA (ecstasy), psilocybin (magic mushrooms), ketamine, ibogaine, ayahuasca, bufo toad …

If I take them, what happens to me?

They apply magnifying glasses to your interior, you will see and feel different from your everyday consciousness.

And for what?

Psychotherapy. Researchers are experimenting with these drugs today for clinical purposes.

Will they be prescribed one day?

Yes, they will be useful tools in psychological and psychiatric therapies. Psychedelic medicine arrives.

Are these substances legal today?

No. You have to experiment more. It was experimented with in the 1950s, but one day it was banned.

When? Who forbade it?

Since 1965, the United States authorities, and the ban on experimenting with psychedelics has been extended to laboratories and universities around the world.

Why was experimentation prohibited?

By reaction to the hippy youth and by threat to discipline, hierarchy and established political power.

More than half a century of prohibition!

Now scientific equipment is legalized.

Are there already conclusions?

On certain psychedelics, yes. About others, for now there are only indications.

Conclusions on LSD?

Impractical for psychotherapy. His psychedelic trips are from ten to twelve hours. The psilocybin ones look alike and last only six hours.

The good, if brief … What is it for?

Your self becomes smaller, you move away from the ego to go on to see it from another broader perspective.

And is that healing?

That new look is integrated into you, and it will be the exit ramp from your suffering.

Against what kind of suffering?

Depression. I suffered it. The self overreacts against life, nothing gives pleasure, everything is unpleasantness, unbearable nonsense, panic, and the only relief is to commit suicide.

Did psychedelics help you?

Yes. I experienced another perception of self, a reappreciation of inside-outside relationships with deep compassion.

It’s hard for me to understand it.

It’s hard for me to explain. It is an experience, it is the perception of an ultimate connection. And that experience of connection is lasting.

Did a therapist guide you?

Always. You should be guided by a psychotherapist trained in the use of psychedelics.

And what does MDMA cure?

Posttraumatic stress. For rape, assault, accident, war. He has helped heal Iraqi war veterans tortured by memories of horrors: One shot a car and killed two children.

Buff.

He had years of nightmares, sweats, panics, every day he saw the father running with a dead child under each arm.

Has it been cured?

Yes. MDMA helps you share your trauma, and it is drastically effective. They call it empatogenic or entactogenic drug, also useful in couple psychotherapy.

What kind of partner?

The traumatized by stress. The entactogen fosters healing understanding and compassion, unravels conflict.

Let’s legalize its therapeutic use!

We get a little closer each day.

Criminalizing knowledge, hasn’t it been a crime?

There is a legal front that argues that prohibiting a psychedelic violates cognitive freedom and religious freedom (which the American Constitution protects).

Religious?

The use of ayahuasca is intrinsic to a religious practice.

Scammers aside.

Scammers aside. Ayahuasca is a sacred plant for its many faithful. It helped me free myself from my addiction.

What addiction?

I was an alcoholic and a cocaine addict. With ayahuasca I deeply understood the cause of my addiction. And I was cured.

What was the cause?

I was blind to what was in my life, something was always missing, nothing filled me, I wanted more: it was an old lack of love for me, oh!

What about the ibogaine?

Useful for heroin addicts: eliminates physical withdrawal symptoms.

And the toad snorted?

I smoked dry skin of the Mexican toad. My soul went out like a rocket, I disappeared. It is so abrupt that I don’t see any therapeutic use for it.