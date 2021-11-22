A halo to show off the identity of a star | The book “Pop Culture” analyzes the cultural industry in the 21st century

Selfies, influencers, series and links through social networks are some of the topics analyzed in the book “Pop Culture. Resignifications and celebrations of the cultural industry in the 21st century”, written by researchers from the National University of Quilmes Leonardo Murolo and Ignacio Del Pizzo and that they presented at the UNR in the framework of the Congress of Democracy.

The idea for this publication arose from coffee talks, debates in face-to-face and virtual classes, written productions, conference presentations and reflections that the teachers built within the framework of the research project “Technologies, politics and popular and mass culture. Uses and narratives of communication in networks ”. The result is the production of a popular text based on what they research at the University but for a mass audience, with the intention of revaluing certain knowledge about pop culture.

“Pop, which developed in the middle of the last century into a disruptive art, enabled us to think of it as a celebration or as a critique of consumer society. From there he developed into all kinds of art and found his greatest popularity in music. With the complexity of the media universe, not only television, radio and magazine formats, networks, telephony and video games adopt pop forms, but also a politics, a sport, a system of stars that show the pop halo as an identity unfolds ”, They express.

“There is a lot to think about how we build our identities, how we give meaning to our personal history around certain cultural consumptions”, says Murolo and exemplifies: “A song, a TV program or something we read reminds us of school, group of friends, etc “. For this reason, an important dimension that the work runs through is the nostalgia of the 80s and 90s, in terms of its fashion, music, video games, vinyls, typewriters. And they clarify that in the cultural field, no expression, training or practice can be declared finished and argue that it is obsolete, while practically no other can be consecrated, no matter how much effort is made, as inherently new.

As the communicators explain, politicians inhabit the networks with the aim of putting in check the traditional media and their agendas, soccer is enshrined as a popular culture but also within the canons of the media because sports idols inhabit these spaces as celebrities and influencers, in terms of models.

The new proposals such as web series, gamers, youtubers and all that universe “we saw it emerge, have a superpower in the media, consecrate itself, even go from amateurism to professionalization in some cases,” says Murolo.

Like vinyl and cassette, this book has two sides: one about time and one about space. In these parts, the chapters talk about transformations and appropriations of digital audiovisual, the old in the new, the role of media figures, the valuation of cultural consumption, the construction of one’s own image in networks, the local territories in the cinema, the dynamics of politics in a mediated setting and technological adoptions in sports narrative. These are contemporary issues “about which we all have something to say,” they say.

“The text unfolds ways of understanding the new screens and the uses that we give them that, paradoxically, often refer us to something past,” explains Del Pizzo and highlights that the focus is on social subjects and appropriations rather than on technologies. From a qualitative perspective, as postulated by cultural studies, they analyze what we do with these technologies.

The selfie, a mirror

In the chapter “Theory of the selfie, narrative and uses of contemporary digital photography”, the authors present a contextualization to think at what moment in universal history there was a need to “tell one’s own image.” There the myth of Narcissus arises that acts in a disciplining way for loving himself. And then, in art history, the portraits of Rembrandt, Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo, with different ways of living. Also authors like Cindy Sherman who photographed themselves in a way militant, feminist, anti-capitalist, environmentalist.

What happens today? What do we strangers use the selfie for? Asks the communicator. In the first place “to leave a mark on acts that are not biographical, such as getting married, graduating, having a birthday, or taking exotic trips that are part of 20th century photography.”

The photo of the 21st century is having a beer with friends, walking down the street, “it is the photograph of the continuous present that leaves a trace of what is not biographical.” Therein lies the power of the selfie, “making the event exist, the instantaneity. It is not for the portrait or for the album, it is the photograph of the present that speaks to the present ”, explains Murolo and compares:“ Before it was a document, the memory of the past that speaks to the future ”.

Another characteristic, as described by the researcher, is the return to the foreground, something that we did not participate in and that we had forbidden because we were not famous. The foreground was for the actors on the giant screen of the cinema, the faces of Greta Garbo, Julia Roberts, Angelina Jolie or Brad Pitt or the advertisements with models on the street that tell us “this is beautiful in contemporary times.” When is the foreground for us? “For the DNI, the driving record and the medical record, that is, the suspicion, not the beauty,” he says.

“The selfie proposes us to be beautiful. We take twenty and choose one,” he says. “We recognize ourselves in the mirror and in the front camera, contrary to how others see us. That’s why we like the selfie, because we see ourselves as in the mirror, it shows us that which we already know and that is where the fascination lies ”.

Leonardo Murolo is a Doctor in Communication from the National University of La Plata. Professor, researcher and director of the Degree in Social Communication at the National University of Quilmes. Ignacio Del Pizzo is a Teacher and Specialist in Audiovisual Digital Communication, a Bachelor of Social Communication and a Diploma in Social Sciences from the National University of Quilmes, where he works as a teacher, researcher and extensionist.