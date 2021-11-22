A dog is selling Madonna’s old house for millions

You may think you are spoiling your pet, but when German Countess Karlotta Liebenstein died in 1992, she left an astonishing inheritance of more than $ 80 million to her German Shepherd, Gunther III.

Since then, Gunther and his progeny have enjoyed high lives and a diverse portfolio of luxury real estate, including a mansion in Miami that was owned by Madonna.

The interpreter of Material Girl sold the nine-bedroom Tuscan-style villa and 780 square meters at 3029 Brickell Avenue to Gunther IV for 7.5 million dollars in 2000.

And now his grandson, Gunther VI, has put on the market the luxurious property facing the sea for 31.75 million dollars.

“We have sold countless multi-million dollar homes, but this is definitely the first [de este estilo]”, said to Architectural Digest Compass realtor Ruthie Assouline, who is listing the property with her husband, Ethan.

“When the managers initially told me that the property belonged to a dogI didn’t believe it. “

But it’s true: Gunther’s main residence is in Tuscany (of course), but, when in town, he sleeps in Madonna’s old master bedroom, nestled in a custom-made round red velvet Italian bed overlooking Biscayne Bay.

A gold-framed portrait of the canine sits above the living room fireplace, which also includes intricate woodwork on the ceiling and a grand coral staircase.

Gunther III comes from a celebrated lineage that goes back six generations (about 40 human years). Its managers have wisely invested in many sectors, from real estate and publishing to sports teams and nightlife.

Gunther III, the richest dog in the world. Photo: Courtesy

Today, with a value of almost 500 million dollars, it is considered the richest dog in the world.

Gunther lives better than most of us: he travels by yacht and jet private, eats prime rib and caviar, and collects sports cars like other dogs collect bones.

He even bought a rare $ 1.1 million white truffle at auction in 2001.

But, apart from its unique seller, Assouline highlights stunning bay views from the 4,451-square-meter property and the vast expanse of land with royal palm trees and lush gardens.

The farm, located on an area of ​​4,738 square meters, is one of the few houses facing the sea what is in this exclusive enclave (Sylvester Stallone was in his neighbor day). It has its own dock and 30 meters of water frontage.

“There is an incredible energy with beautiful original elements that cannot be replicated,” said Assouline.

Article originally published in AD USA.