8 Marvel characters that appear in the Collector’s museum in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

From Cosmo the space dog to a Chitauri. We review the beings that the character of Benicio del Toro has kept in the first installment of James Gunn’s ‘space opera’.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is characterized by many things, but one of the most notable is how it connects all its deliveries through ‘easter-eggs’ and references. For this reason, we wanted to review one of the places where director James Gunn hid a few nods to the Marvel Universe and comics: The Collector’s museum (Benicio del Toro) in Guardians of the Galaxy. The first installment of the Marvel Studios ‘space opera’ starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana as Peter quill/Star-lord and Gamora, respectively, save many references. And part of them come from the appearance of The Collector, the man to whom the Guardians of the Galaxy take the Power Gem. In this special we have highlighted eight Marvel characters that appear in the museum of the character of Del Toro. From Howard the Duck to a warrior Chitauri.

Cosmo

Cosmo is a telepathic Soviet dog who, in Marvel comics, is the security chief of the Sapiencial space station. The name of this planet surely sounds familiar to you because it is the place where The Collector lives. The Guardians of the Galaxy traveled there to take over the Gem of Reality -which was delivered to El Coleccionista by Lady sif (Jaimie Alexander) and Volstagg (Ray Stevenson) in Thor: The Dark World- in Avengers: Infinity War. However, they arrived too late and Thanos (Josh Brolin) had already owned it. In the Marvel comics, Cosmo is a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Howard the Duck

Howard the Duck not only appears in Guardians of the Galaxy, also in its sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. It also makes a cameo in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. The last time fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe They saw him in fiction. What would happen if …? Seth Green is the actor who has voiced the character. In the Marvel comics, this anthropomorphic duck doesn’t do very well being trapped on human-dominated Earth.

Chitauri

How to forget the warriors of the army of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the battle of New York in Avengers? The Collector also has a Chitauri in his museum.

Adam warlock

It’s no secret that Adam warlock will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third installment of the ‘space opera’ of James Gunn, and that Will Poulter has been chosen to play the character. Nor that one of the post-credit scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 previewed his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by showing the capsule -which belongs to Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) – inside which is the character. However, fans of the franchise have already created the odd theory with the capsule that The Collector has stored in Guardians of the Galaxy. Will they be connected? Has Ayesha acquired this item through the character of Benicio del Toro? Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may answer those questions or reveal that there is actually no connection between the two capsules. In the Marvel comics, Adam Warlock is a Eternal created by the Enclave, a group of scientists on a mission to build the perfect human. In the Casa de las Ideas comics this character is the Guardian of the Soul Stone.

Dark Elf

Curled up in a cell you can see a Dark Elf. These creatures, among the oldest in the universe, are enemies of the Asgardians. They, led by Malekith (Christopher Eccleston), were the main villains of Thor: The Dark World.

Ice Giant

The Ice Giants appear in Thor, the first installment about the god of thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. Because the crystals in his cell are covered by the cold, it is difficult to find him. The biological father of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) It is one of them.

Kryloriana

The Collector has two Krylorians in his possession. One of them is imprisoned and the other works for him. The latter commits suicide by touching the Power Gem worn by the Guardians of the Galaxy. In the comics, this pink-skinned alien race is a native of the planet Krylor and its women are often enslaved by criminals.