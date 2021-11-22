5 Jennifer Aniston looks to inspire you for this holiday season

In terms of style, Jennifer Aniston has always been and will be the queen of little black dress. America’s TV girlfriend made this infallible basic her red carpet uniform during the 90’s, but also the tight minidress, the inspirational dress vintage, the leather dress … To this day, the protagonist of The Morning Show continues to rely on very similar silhouettes with some variations: short, strapless, asymmetrical or with some daring neckline and, despite the fact that black being its head color, sometimes it surprises us with unexpected choices and equally flawless.

The North American he knows his figure perfectly and he knows what suits him, that is one of the reasons that explains why he almost always uses similar silhouettes and patterns. Also, you have no problem in repeat the style formulas with which you feel comfortable (with some chromatic license through shades such as white or blue and special details and cuts). On TELVA, we have delved into his stylistic history to rescue 5 looks of the actress that are still valid and in which you can be inspired to dress your Christmas commitments. Take note.

THE JACKET SUIT

The tailor is one of the winning trends of the season and is always a hitGtres

The tailor is one of the trends winners therefore, find a suit jacket like the one you are wearing Jennifer Aniston it won’t be too complicated for you. She bets on a tone dark red, almost burgundy, very flattering but you can take a risk with nen tones, a decline in green or even a special print. The ultimate style trick is to wear the jacket like the actress, straight on the skin, especially if we are talking about night events.

THE SEQUIN MINI DRESS

A sequin minidress is a classic for evening eventsGtres

No matter how long it takes, sequins and the glitters are still a must each Christmas. Through this minidress, Jennifer Aniston renews the LBD through the fabric and details such as the plunging neckline, but continues to maintain its essence. In Zara they already have numerous options if you are looking for garments with glitter and sequins, from the silver dress to the low cut top In some seasonal shade, you just have to choose your favorite.

THE LACE DRESS

Jennifer Aniston hits the spot in a black lace midi dressGtres

The lace and the transparencies they are always a winning bet. The actress of Friends Hit the mark with a strapless midi dress with a classic but very sophisticated silhouette. As accessories, some black salons and a clutch in the same tone. Impeccable.

THE SILVER COLOR

Combine, like Jennifer Aniston, a silver dress with a black blazerGtres

This fall / winter, the silver it transcends the catwalks to become the great bet of our reference stores. His character versatile and its possibilities when combining with other wardrobe items make it a infallible option for these holidays. Yes, like Jennifer Aniston, you complete the look with a black blazer, the result will be a sure hit.

THE BLACK AND WHITE

The Friends actress bets on the most unbeatable pairing of fashion in a flattering and very elegant dressGtres

The chromatic binomial The most unbeatable in fashion history is more trending than ever this season. If you are looking for a elegant piece For a special event, the actress’s sweetheart neckline dress is the perfect go-to style. One tip: bet on a white bag instead of black, the result will be equally elegant but much less predictable.

It may interest you