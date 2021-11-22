3 films that defined Kate Winslet’s career

Kate winslet She is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood. His film career began in 1994 with the film Celestial creatures by Peter Jackson and promptly found resounding success by starring in James Cameron’s superlative play, Titanic.

Over the years she developed mainly as a dramatic actress, being part of films by great directors such as Roman Polanski, Alan Parker, Ang Lee, Steven Soderberg, among others. Recently, again dazzled the world with his role in the series Mare of Easttown by HBO, in which she played a detective who, while facing a complex murder case, witnesses the collapse of her personal life.

In her filmography there are more than 40 titles, but specifically some of them defined her career and established her as one of the most important actresses in the industry. Next, We mention 3 titles that became key in the career of the British actress and that took her work to a higher level.

Titanic

1997 – Dir: James Cameron

It is impossible to talk about Winslet without talking about Titanic. For both her and her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, this film was a pivot in their careers and became the kick-off of success. Winslet played Rose, a high society girl who does not fit the stereotypes and canons of her class and, in search of vitality, falls in love with a lower class boy who travels on the bottom of the huge ship in the which are both on board.

The story in style Romeo and Juliet, that of forbidden love, is traversed by catastrophe and as trite as it all may seem, this film became an absolute success. It was due to the great technical deployment, which heralded the arrival of a new Hollywood and a cinema increasingly traversed by technology, which impacted audiences; but also the love story, excellently constructed, which surpassed the film’s own margins.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

2004 – Dir: Michel Gondry

Clementine Kruczynski is a strange girl who falls in love with a somewhat languid and boring boy, in the face of his adventurous and excessive spirit. Winslet dyes her hair a variety of colors and relinquishes her stately demeanor in this iconic film from Michel Gondry, to play the strange girl. At the height of her career, Kate gave a great show of versatility in this film, as did her partner, Jim Carrey, who ditched slapstick and classic comedy to star in a romantic drama.

Both constitute an uneven couple and attend the irremediable of memory and the inexorable of memory. With a more than original approach, although visited in previous films such as Open your eyes (1997), Gondry achieves a work as tough as it is adorable and a large part of this result is the Carrey-Winslet duo. The interpreter approaches the role of the “geek girl” with a fluency in which it was difficult to imagine her and her character becomes an icon of the 2000s.

The reader

2008 – Dir: Stephen Daldry

This film will mark the arrival of one of the most important recognitions for the industry: Winslet became a Best Actress Oscar winner for her role as Hanna Schmitz. Directed by Stephen Daldry, This film is the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Bernhard Schlink and addresses the theme of World War II from a new perspective, although, of course, heartbreaking.

This film also has a love story at the center of its plot, but it is not traversed by sinking ships or a memory-erasing office, but by war and ideology. Winslet achieves a role of enormous dramatic power through which she establishes herself as a paradigmatic actress of this cinematographic genre. The depth of the character and the edges that compose it, show that these qualities are also typical of the actress who plays it.