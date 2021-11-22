10 tricks that Reese Witherspoon is careful with (and a lot)

She confesses that when she has any doubts, she calls her friend Jennifer Aniston, so as not to be tempted, that it may just be to eat some cakes than to surrender to the challenge that has been proposed at that time. She is very willing to test herself. Reese Witherspoon is not daunted by any proposal. He dares with everything from an objective and fun point of view, trying never to lose the smile. Seeing her as happy, sharing her best moments on social networks, we have compiled the 10 keys with which he manages to lead a healthy lifestyle. These are the tips with which the actress takes care (and a lot).

A life without stress

His sense of humor is a great reflection of the daily exercise of positivity that drives his life. It is a philosophy of life that also helps you relax and take life without stress, that which working mothers suffer so much. “Every working mother has to balance work and children and just enjoy it, because everything goes very fast!”, She confessed to US Weekly.

Your self-care is your happiness

In one of his confessions on Instagram, he declared that his idea of ​​personal care is “to lock himself in a room, hide from children and re-read his favorite book for 372 398 731 time.” In Time magazine he added: “You have to take responsibility for your own happiness. That took me until I was 31 to find out … Every day you have to choose to find and cultivate your own happiness.”

Sport to feel healthier

She does a lot of sports, from strength training to yoga classes to very varied but constant cardio sessions (at least 30 minutes a day six times a week). He gets up early every morning to be in the gym at 7.30 and confesses that if he does it it is not for aesthetics, but for health: “I exercise all the time anyway just to stay healthy.”