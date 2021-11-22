10 sports movies you should see if you like Rocky

Sylvester Stallone’s fighting icon, Rocky Balboa, has managed to become more famous than many of the great boxing champions in history. The central figure of Rockyis a symbol of hope, perseverance and the spirit of the underdog, and more than 40 years after the release of the first film, the character is still as popular as ever.

It could be said thatRocky it set the standard when it comes to sports cinema, and since then almost all athletic-themed movies have taken cues from Stallone’s masterpiece. Whether they’ve followed the formula or reinvented the sports shooting wheel, these movies are all great choices for any fan of Philadelphia’s favorite underdog.

10 Escape to victory is another sports sensation starring Stallone

Both a war movie and a sports movie, Escape to Victory tells the uplifting story of Allied World War II prisoners held in a German prison camp and tasked with playing a soccer game against their captors. Triumphant and poignant, this John Huston film draws on the talents of Michael Caine, Sylvester Stallone, and Max Von Sydow.

In Escapeto Victory There are also real-world professional gamers like Pelé and English legend Bobby Moore. May the final screams of Rocky, Adrian, give goose bumps every time, but the Victory’s ending is powerful enough to rival the close of Stallone’s classic.

9 Million Dollar Baby is one of the best boxing matches on the big screen

Hollywood can boast of the many great movies based on the sport of boxing it has made, but few can boast of being as emotional as Clint Eastwood’s 2004 masterpiece, million dollar Baby.

The story of Maggie Fitzgerald, played by Hilary Swank, is a heartbreaking story of disadvantage that has few equals in the movies. When it comes to the best of the sports movie genre, million dollar Baby it is always at hand.

8 The wrestler is a stunning look at an aging sports entertainment star

Before 2008, professional wrestling had barely been successful on the big screen and Mickey Rourke’s career was leaking. Darren Aronofsky came along and changed all of that with The fighter, a psychological drama that sheds a fascinating light on an industry that had been kept hidden from the public in previous years.

Rourke plays Randy “The Ram” Robinson, an aging fighter who clings desperately to the past, despite the havoc it is wreaking on his mind and body. Rourke’s career resurfaced after receiving multiple awards and nominations for his performance in the square circle.

7 Coach Carter is a masterful mix of basketball and heartbreak

Samuel L. Jackson is no stranger to spectacular performances, and few of his performances are as commanding as that of his role as basketball coach Ken Carter. A film that has as much to say about sports as it does about impressionable youth and gang culture, Coach Carter features the best of both worlds – thrilling basketball action and heartwarming drama.

An encouraging and influential story centered on a coach, his students and their desire to succeed both on and off the court. Coach Carter It doesn’t make big changes to the cast when it comes to its story, but it does tell one powerful enough that it’s not necessary.

6 Two boxing movie legends face off in a grudge match

Essentially a comedy that pits Rocky with Raging bull, Grudge Match, from 2013, is a must-see for fans of Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone, as well as anyone with even the slightest interest in the sports comedy genre.

Also starring Kim Basinger and Kevin Hart, Grudge Match is the story of two boxing champions who face each other in one last fight. The movie does an excellent job poking fun at aging Hollywood stars and some of their most iconic roles.

5 Bloodsport is a delicious dose of van damage

Bloodsport, the film that launched Jean Claude Van Damme into the action star stratosphere, is certainly lighter when it comes to drama, but the film’s action and underdog fighting story is sure to please fans of Stallone’s classic boxing movie.

Bloodsport throws Van Damme’s Frank Dux into a deadly martial arts tournament with predictably exciting results. Stunning fight choreographies combined with JCVD’s athleticism make for Bloodsport a true martial arts classic and a film that would prepare The Muscles of Brussels for an exceptional career in Hollywood.

4 The Fighter has incredible performances and tough confrontations

Like boxing movie The fighter noted for his focus on crack addiction and his ability to destroy a life. For this biographical drama, Christian Bale underwent one of his now famous weight shift routines, shedding a surprising amount of weight to play Dicky Ecklund, a former pro boxer and drug addict.

As usual, Bale’s dedication paid off and earned him the Oscar for best supporting actor. Amy Adams and Mark Wahlberg are also stars, and boxing fans will be delighted to see a cameo from the one and only Sugar Ray Leonard in the film.

3 Cool Runnings is a Disney sports classic that lifts your spirits

Cool runningsby Jon Turtletaub is a very humorous and moving take on the story of the underdog. This 1993 sports comedy is based on the Jamaican bobsled team’s adventure in the late 1980s at the Winter Olympics.

Full of health, a great soundtrack and warm interpretations of characters like John Candy and Leon Robinson, Cool runnings It’s a Disney classic and a guaranteed great option for the whole family when you need a sports movie that’s a little lighter on the drama but full of heart and humor.

2 Remember the Titans masterfully tackles race relations

Although there are many historical inaccuracies in this story based on real life, “Remember the Titans” it remains incredibly inspiring and important entertainment. Enhanced greatly by Denzel Washington’s tremendous central performance, this biographical drama is widely regarded as one of the best football movies ever made.

Washington plays the role of Herman Boone, a coach tasked with guiding his racially integrated team through a white-only division. Remember the Titans it’s a powerful, moving, and ultimately rewarding movie.

1 Warrior is Rocky for the UFC generation

Described by some as the Rocky of a new generation, Warrior Swap the boxing ring for the octagon and deliver the quintessential mixed martial arts movie. Warrior is an inspiring story that hits hard, both in action and in emotion, and works as much as a heartbreaking family story as well as an uplifting sports movie.

The 2011 film stars Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton as two estranged brothers turned MMA fighters, and in their corner is their father played by Nick Nolte, who would earn an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his work on the film.