10 Mark Ruffalo movies you should have seen

Mark Ruffalo is, at just 54 years old, the (not so) quiet man in Hollywood. Or rather, the content. That ordinary man who always tries to maintain his composure no matter how much his obsession with a serial murderer or a judicial intrigue consumes him, or no matter how much anger ends up exploding until he becomes the Hulk. Regardless, Ruffalo’s characters always try.
When Ruffalo rose to fame in the 2000s, the press dubbed him the “new Marlon Brando”, perhaps because as he had been trained in the Method or because his Mediterranean features -Ruffalo has Italian ancestry- reminded the actor of A Streetcar Named Desire. In addition, Ruffalo studied with Benicio del Toro at Stella Adler’s acting school, who at the time was Brando’s first acting teacher but who ended up separating from Actors Studios due to her differences with Strasberg. Adler believed that the actor should recreate each scene through imagination and not from personal memory.
Perhaps it is thanks to Adler that Ruffalo has been able to adapt to all genres, from romantic comedy to thriller and from independent cinema to superhero blockbuster, while continuing to breathe his particular character into all his characters. Over time, his contained and introspective playing style has drawn him closer to the elegance of Kevin Costner than to the intensity of Brando.
To this day, Mark Ruffalo is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, has accumulated several Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony nominations for his theatrical work, holds a couple of Emmy Awards, among others, and has worked with the best directors on a list that includes Kenneth Lonergan, David Fincher, Martin Scorsese, Michael Mann, Michel Gondry and Todd Haynes.
Today he turns 54 years old. To celebrate, we leave you with his 10 best films.
You can count on me (2000)
After several minor film and television roles during the 1990s, Mark Ruffalo had his first major role in the debut of Kenneth Lonergan, an independent film promise. The movie for which he would be dubbed “the new Marlon Brando.” Here Ruffalo plays a troubled young man whose return home will shake the precarious balance of his sister, a single mother. One of the best movies to come out of Sundance.
Already become a star, Ruffalo would repeat with the director 11 years later in his second film, Margaret.
My life without me (2003)
Isabel Coixet’s hit romantic drama found the perfect supporting actor in Mark Ruffalo. When Ann’s (Sarah Polley) ordinary gray life falls apart when she learns that she has terminal cancer, she decides to use the time she has left to do all those things she always wanted but never did.
Ruffalo plays Ann’s suitor, Lee, a calm, quiet and lonely man who thanks to her will discover that although the world can be terrible, it is worth living in it.
Forget about me! (2004)
In the most iconic romantic comedy that began the 21st century, Jim Carrey undergoes a process of erasing memories of his great love, Kate Winslet, but in the middle of the procedure he discovers that he does not want to do it and will try to stop the procedure.
It is the best of a series of romantic comedies that Mark Ruffalo made during the 2000s as The dream of my life, They say out there … or I wish it were true. On Forget about me! stars alongside Kirsten Dunst and Tom Wilkinson in the parallel plot of a love triangle between memory erasure technicians.
Zodiac (2007)
What are we going to say about Zodiac at this stage. It’s David Fincher’s masterpiece, one of the best serial killer movies, the definitive Zodiac Killer movie, and one of those Mark Ruffalo movies that should be on this list. They say David Fincher had to insist that he play Police Inspector Dave Toschi … Thank goodness he convinced him.
Shutter Island (2010)
Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of this Dennis Lehane novel is an intricate, puzzle-like psychological thriller of trauma, sinister psychiatry and dangling chains, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo as his companion.
In reality, Ruffalo is more than just his companion, as he makes us suspect only with his looks. It is also the serene counterpoint of the deranged protagonist. Just because of the devastating final dialogue between the two, the movie would already be worth it.
The Avengers (2012)
Hulk. Before Mark Ruffalo went green, the Marvel character had been played unsuccessfully by Eric Bana and Edward Norton. And is that being the only superhero in the Marvel Universe who is limited to grunting can be a punishment.
Luckily, Joss Whedon was an expert hand when it came to balancing the weight of all the Avengers and paid special attention to the Hulk character. For his part, Mark Ruffalo thanked him by embodying the quiet Bruce Banner and the deadly and invincible green man like no one else. Since then we have not imagined another as the Hulk.
Foxcatcher (2014)
An Olympic-level sports drama, a psychological drama and, above all, a film with superb performances. Channing Tatum, Steve Carell and Mark Ruffalo star in this film based on true events about the rivalry between two brothers wrapped in the web of a billionaire. A true tragedy that is entirely sustained by the work of its actors.
The Academy recognized Ruffalo with a well-deserved Oscar and Golden Globe nomination, the second after The boys are alright.
The Normal Heart (2014)
The screenwriter, writer and LGTB activist Larry Kramer wrote this film that would end up being directed by Ryan Murphy and starring Mark Ruffalo (also, producer of the film), who has always expressed his progressive views. It is a portrait of the worst days of AIDS in the 80s, when it was called “gay cancer.”
The Normal Heart It was a direct telefilm for HBO but Ruffalo gave it his all in one of the best roles of his career. The effort was rewarded with the first major award of his career: a producer Emmy for Best Television Movie. He was also nominated as an actor, but for that he would still have to wait until 2020 when he would win an Emmy and a Globe with the miniseries The undeniable truth.
Spotlight (2015)
Based on the true facts of the Boston Globe journalistic investigation that ended up uncovering the Church’s sexual abuse in Massachusets, Spotlight recovered the best political thriller ranging from All the president’s men until The Pentagon Papers. A movie, with Mark Ruffalo as reporter Michael Rezendes.
The film earned him his third Oscar nomination. Let’s see if for the next …
Dark Waters (2019)
In no movie does Mark Ruffalo look so much like Kevin Costner from JFK. open case as in this. A judicial thriller about the lawyer who uncovered the Teflon scandal. Maybe it’s the role of his career: a grown-up, non-waiver narrative of all the moments the case could fall before and after the court came and one man decided to keep pushing it.
