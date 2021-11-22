10 Mark Ruffalo movies you should have seen

Mark Ruffalo is, at just 54 years old, the (not so) quiet man in Hollywood. Or rather, the content. That ordinary man who always tries to maintain his composure no matter how much his obsession with a serial murderer or a judicial intrigue consumes him, or no matter how much anger ends up exploding until he becomes the Hulk. Regardless, Ruffalo’s characters always try.

When Ruffalo rose to fame in the 2000s, the press dubbed him the “new Marlon Brando”, perhaps because as he had been trained in the Method or because his Mediterranean features -Ruffalo has Italian ancestry- reminded the actor of A Streetcar Named Desire. In addition, Ruffalo studied with Benicio del Toro at Stella Adler’s acting school, who at the time was Brando’s first acting teacher but who ended up separating from Actors Studios due to her differences with Strasberg. Adler believed that the actor should recreate each scene through imagination and not from personal memory.

Perhaps it is thanks to Adler that Ruffalo has been able to adapt to all genres, from romantic comedy to thriller and from independent cinema to superhero blockbuster, while continuing to breathe his particular character into all his characters. Over time, his contained and introspective playing style has drawn him closer to the elegance of Kevin Costner than to the intensity of Brando.

To this day, Mark Ruffalo is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, has accumulated several Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony nominations for his theatrical work, holds a couple of Emmy Awards, among others, and has worked with the best directors on a list that includes Kenneth Lonergan, David Fincher, Martin Scorsese, Michael Mann, Michel Gondry and Todd Haynes.

Today he turns 54 years old. To celebrate, we leave you with his 10 best films.