Young woman worked as a bricklayer to pay for her studies and is already a lawyer

“I still remember that day when I had to pay the first installment of my tuition and we did not know how we were going to be able to pay that sum,” recalled Magali Giménez Bogarin in a post on her Facebook account in which she also attached photos of the time when she worked as a bricklayer’s assistant before becoming a lawyer.

Magali, who lives in San Estanislao de Kostka, in the Department of San Pedro, in Paraguay, said that few knew that part of his history, in which his dream of finishing a degree seemed unattainable, since his family is low-income .

So in order to pay for his law studies at the National University of Asunción (UNA), he had to find a solution with his family: “since my father is a bricklayer, we decided that, in order to reach that sum, he was not going to put an assistant and I decided to help him in that work. My little brothers and I decided to work hard for several months to be able to pay that tuition ”.

In the photographs he shared, he could be seen carrying buckets of water and bricks in the middle of the construction of a building.

“I cannot deny that I had many obstacles in my path that today give this day the most glorious flavor it could have. Without further ado, only in these six images I want to leave a precedent that reflects this entire process that not only I, but many young people, go through in search of our dreams. I can only tell you not to give up and that the one who perseveres reaches, ”Magali continued.

Finally, in his post he expressed his happiness: “I swear before God and the Homeland! Lawyer Registered by the Supreme Court of Justice. I did it! “

In an interview that she gave to the local channel Canal 11 NCV, Magali Giménez explained that there were several works in which she helped her father, named Mariano Giménez, to be able to complete the money for his studies.

She also recalled that her father was the one who was going to drop her off at college and later pick her up, for which she said she was very grateful to her entire family: “he was there for me, always with my mother. I believe that this is something really public, that they have always been there for me ”.

Continue reading the story

Regarding how she felt working as a bricklayer, the young woman explained: “It is a world mostly for men, but it is a job like any other and I truly feel very proud to have been able to accompany my father and to have achieved, through that, a quite significant objective ”.

Magali also recalled that another problem he had during his studies was the COVID-19 pandemic, because at home he did not have a good internet signal, so he asked the teachers to try to understand the students who live outside the city.

Finally, he spoke of his plans for the future: “I hope that what happens to many young Paraguayans does not happen to me, who finish a university degree and end up unemployed for a long time. The tools are already in my hands and I am going to do everything possible to generate income to help my family ”.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Zacatecas police officers were exhibited performing drag runs in their patrols