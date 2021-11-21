‘You have to remind UEFA who Real Madrid is’

The partners of the Real Madrid They agreed this Saturday to increase the debt to finance by 225 million, to a maximum of 30 years, new works in the Santiago Bernabeu, in an Assembly in which Florentine Perez strongly defended the project of the Super league and was very critical of the agreement The league Spanish and the investment fund CVC.

“You have to remember UEFA who is he Real Madrid“, he assured bluntly Florentine Perez after praising the changes that the Super league. It was born from “a reflection of the future of soccer“, which he said” will die little by little “in its current format.

After a message of thanks to Zinedine Zidane, Sergio Ramos, Raphael varane and Felipe Reyes, Pérez claimed the creation of the Super league, a project that “is freedom, so that the clubs are masters of our destiny and that we can manage international competitions as we manage national ones.”

“It is Financial Fair Play, the project that will finally be respected and cut that clubs receive support that corrupts the competition and leads to soccer to ruin, “he said while relying on the ruling of the Union Court of Justice against the” monopoly “of the UEFA.

The president turned to history to ensure that the Real Madrid has always supported the changes for the evolution of the soccer and that “it is the only founding club in the world of the FIFA and what prompted the European cup that changed the history of soccer“.

“The UEFA showed opposition and Santiago Bernabeu suffered threats for two years. Now it is similar. Justice has protected and protected the Super league, leaving without effect the shameful fines to the other nine founding clubs “, he added before arguing his rejection of the agreement of The league with the investment fund CVC, rejected by the clubs Germany and Italy.

In his opinion, “mortgaging the future of a club for 50 years is an unaffordable operation”, which is why he advocated looking for structures that “are legal, financially reasonable, that will be more advantageous and sensible than the proposals of CVC“.

“There are much more reasonable sources of financing and they should be exploited before being imprisoned in an operation in which the fund will be the great beneficiary. Today the money is worth very little. You can obtain 30-year loans with fixed interest of less than 2 %. Why do we have to get into this mess? “, He maintained.

The new loan to remodel the Bernabeu was another of the points addressed by the president, who presented it as a necessary investment for some works “not initially included, due to an engineering issue that has been difficult to find” and that “are essential to generate additional income much higher than the planned “.

“It will be a before and after for our stadium and for Madrid. December 14 marks the 74th anniversary of its inauguration. It was built with the strength of Madridismo and the impulse of Santiago Bernabeu. It is up to all of us to complete this challenge. The best stadium, with the best players and the best fans in the world. It will be the pride of Madrid and a reference of our values, “he said.

