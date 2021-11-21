Yanet García has competition! Who is Issa Vegas?

OnlyFans is the star platform for what influencers, gamers, models, youtubers get extra income selling his exclusive videos and photos. Such is the case of the former “weather girl”, Yanet García, who is the sensation of the site thanks to its thousands of subscribers, but now it seems that has competition in OnlyFans, it’s about Issa Vegas, find out who it is the Argentine model what has been compared to the famous Mexican.

The former host participated in the 2013 casting of Nuestra Belleza Nuevo León and rose to fame in 2015 as part of the program “’Gente Regia” on Televisa Monterrey, her beauty and talent gave her great popularity on social media, which propelled his career and became a celebrity by joining the program “Hoy”. His fans wanted to see even more of his photos, so la regiomontana launched his OnlyFans account with great success.

Yanet Garcia has moved away from television but not from her followers, the former host make content fitness in their Social networks in addition to publishing exclusive content on OnlyFans. It is right on this platform and in its Instagram, where Netizens have compared the “weather girl” to Issa Vegas, find out more about who she is.

Who is Issa Vegas, Yanet García’s ‘competition’ at OnlyFans?

Issa Vegas is an Argentine model and star that offers fitness tips, exercise challenges and crossfit routines in its social networks. His first publication is from 2016 and he currently has more than 8.5 million followers; her popularity motivated her to launch his OnlyFans account, where he already has more than 44 thousand likes. But, How was the comparison with Yanet García born?

When the “weather girl” was part of the cast of the “Hoy” program, model Issa Vegas was invited to demonstrate her prowess with exercises and give fitness tips to the audience. The Argentine used her official Instagram account to thank the space and published a series of images on set. In some photos, Issa Vegas is seen posing with Yanet García, as well as a video together. It was from there that fans started a series of comparisons Come in the two famous stars that this 2021 debuted account in OnlyFans.

Are Yanet García and Issa Vegas competition in Only Fans? Neither of them have actually posted any comments on their fans’ opinions, both have shown that they are focused on their own careers and on continuing to grow their accounts. It is the followers who have dedicated themselves to compare from their figure, beauty and even career; but This competition created by followers does not seem to unsettle celebrities.

Although both famous, they have great success in OnlyFans and coincide in the subscription cost that costs $ 20 dollars a month ($ 400 Mexican pesos approximately), Yanet García outnumbers Argentina, since it has 6 times more likes, that is, almost 273 thousand, despite the fact that Issa Vegas has made 455 publications and the Mexican one only 255. Both continue to add subscribers, so these numbers could change at any time. Do you already follow any of them?