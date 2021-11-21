Yanet García falls in love with her followers with an impressive dress with transparencies

Yanet Garcia She has won the hearts of thousands of Mexicans due to her great beauty and statuesque figure that she boasts every day through her Instagram accounts. The model took advantage of her charms to venture into OnlyFans, a platform that has given you many benefits.

Now, Yanet García fell in love with his followers again, by wearing a minidress that he used for his new content on OnlyFans, where he showed his spectacular figure that he has managed to maintain based on multiple routines in the gym.

In the video, Yanet can be seen sitting on the edge of a bed with her back to the camera. The back of the ex-driver of the Hoy Program has a large number of transparencies, which go down to the buttocks.

In the first hours, Yanet collected more than 2.5 million likes and countless comments where people recognize that she is very sexy, there are also many comments with fire emoji, the same ones that she used in the publication. Others decided to invite her to do a collaboration together.

Yanet García shows a preview of what will be uploaded in OnlyFans

In the stories he shared a bit of what can be found if you go to OnlyFans, but covered it with a sticker to cause intrigue. Within the stories she shared one where she is already dressed for Christmas, this by having a small dress that looks like Mrs. Claus.

