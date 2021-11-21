Xiaomi smart TV is yours for only 164 euros

The Chinese device has just what you need and comes at a spectacular price.

You can take one of Xiaomi’s smart TVs at a discount. The 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 falls to the lowest price we’ve ever seen, only 164 euros. To get this spectacular offer, all you have to do is apply the coupon BFMITV35.

The television of the Chinese firm arrives with a high resolution screen, Android TV, Google Assistant, and all the features you might need. Your favorite series and movies have never been so close.

Buy the Xiaomi smart TV at the best price

Xiaomi’s TV has a barely-frame design that looks really good. Arrives with a 32-inch HD LCD panel, a Dolby audio system, Dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB ports, HDMI and any other basic features you may need.

Android TV it is the operating system that brings it to life, the software created by Google for our televisions. We find a nice and fluid interface, nothing to do with the systems that incorporate other smart TVs. In many cases they leave a lot to be desired …

For less than 200 euros you can get a 32-inch HD TV and all the intelligence of Android TV. It does not lack anything, you will have the possibility to download the best apps, like Netflix, HBO and Disney +.

