Xiaomi 12X, the mini version is confirmed after its certification

We already said that when the river sounds, it carries water. And although some had called it a “fake” finally The rumors have been confirmed, Xiaomi will launch a smaller model called Xiaomi 12X.

Many were the sources that predicted the next arrival of a model with a smaller size than Xiaomi had us used to in recent years. In the same way that Apple did with its iPhone 13 mini, the Asian company will do the same with its Xiaomi 12X.

Thanks to kacskrz we have known the certification of a new model under the model number 2112123AG. A model that confirms its arrival on the global market.

In addition, this certification confirms some of the features that the Xiaomi 12X will incorporate. It will be equipped with the processor Snapdragon 870 and one 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution that will reach 120Hz and will have HDR10 support.

It is also confirmed for its photographic section the use of a 50MP sensor. A configuration that seems, will be the keynote next year in the entire Xiaomi range.

Although the company has not yet commented on this new model, it is speculated that it may arrive together with the Xiaomi 12 next December.

