Xavi seeks first reinforcement for Barcelona in his former Al-Sadd team

Ronald Koeman was criticized to the point of exhaustion for choosing reinforcements for “not having the label” of players worthy of the Barcelona, but the question is will they say the same now? And is that Xavi Hernandez supposedly he already chose who he wants as first signing this winter and it would be one of his former leaders in Al-Sadd.

With Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong as the only alternatives in the axis of the attack, the second of them harshly criticized since his incorporation because supposedly “he did not have the merits to play in Barcelona”, which transcends as Xavi’s wish for Barcelona it has a lot less poster.

Who would be Xavi’s first signing for Barcelona?

The Sergio Agüero’s situation forces the Barça to look for alternatives to replace the Argentine striker, who is insistently rumored to retire from football shortly due to a heart problem that was recently detected. Faced with that panorama, Xavi’s chosen for Barcelona (according to the Spanish newspaper Sport) would be the Algerian attacker Baghdad Bounedjah.

All this arises the day after Xavi’s debut on the Blaugranas bench with a controversial victory by the minimum (as a result of a questioned penalty) in the Catalan Derby against Espanyol, which was the Catalans’ first success in The league in a month.

Who is Baghdad Bounedjah?

A 29-year-old “illustrious stranger” who has never played in Europe, Baghdad Bounedjah was under the command of Xavi Hernández in the Al-Sadd club, where he arrived in 2015 and which he is a reference for with 128 goals in 108 games.

This ram is part of the Algeria national team that will look for a ticket to the next World Cup in Qatar 2022 in the Africa Qualifiers, where five tickets will be distributed among ten selected.