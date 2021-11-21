Wolves vs West Ham: Raúl Jiménez gives victory to Wolves and stops West Ham’s streak

The Wolves howled again at the Molineux by beating David Moyes’ surprising West Ham (1-0) thanks to a lone score by Raúl Jiménez, who got his third goal this season of the Premier League.

Bruno Lage’s team boasts six wins in the last nine days of English football, and skims the European positions.

In an intense duel from start to finish, the ‘Lobo de Tepeji’ had his first clear opportunity at 32 ‘in a heads-up against Fabianski, however, He tried to chop the ball and did not even take the direction of the goal, so he let the advantage go to the lament of the fans, who never stopped supporting him. In fact, that was the clearest play of the entire first half.

For the complement the locals continued with the same trend. A shot from Podence made the ‘Hammers’ tremble again if it weren’t for the Polish goalkeeper and a monumental reaction.

It was until minute 58 ‘when the winning play arrived. The ball reached Raúl on the edge of the area and he did not think twice to kick first with the inside part. Now yes, the definition was correct and the celebration was heard from Wolverhampton to Mexico.

Lage sent adjustments to the field that prevented West Ham from manifesting much danger down the stretch. Even, Adama starred in a whiplash that could mean Jiménez’s double if he had yielded the ball instead of trying a shot that ended up rebounding in the rear.

The Wolves reached 19 units and are placed in the sixth rung, above Manchester United and just one point from Europe.

Photos: Reuters

