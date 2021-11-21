Wolves coach Bruno Lage praises Raúl Jiménez after his goal

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/20/2021 19:27:27





Raul Jimenez returned to be a figure of the Wolverhampton, after this Saturday scored the winning goal against West Ham. Given this, the team strategist Bruno Lage was full of praise for the Mexican, of whom he considered deserves everything he is experiencing after overcoming the skull fracture that took him away from the courts for several months.

“I am happy with him. He’s a lovely boy. He deserves everything that happens now in his career. Even now we can see the documentary about him, what happened in the last year, and he deserves it all“, indicated the strategist for the official site of the Wolves.

In addition, The letter G He was satisfied with the way it was conceived the goal of Raúl Jiménez, because he stressed that it was a collective move that is a reflection of the work he is doing as a team.

“We started the goal from goalkeeper José Sá and that is the dynamic I want to create in this team, that’s the way we have to play with the ball, so that we can control the game more. After a year of waiting, working hard, I am very happy with the whole team for the goal“.

It was his third goal

With both before him West Ham, Raúl Jiménez reached three annotations with the Wolves in this season, since he had previously marked the Everton and to Southampton.