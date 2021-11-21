Winona Ryder withdrew her testimony in favor of Johnny Depp in libel trial

Although we haven’t heard much about the legal issues between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, things remain hostile between them and they still have some unfinished business; but the actor has lost a valuable ally. According to an article by The Hollywood Reporter, Winona Ryder has withdrawn her testimony in favor of Johnny for unknown reasons. Without a doubt it is a hard blow for the star of Pirates of the Caribbean, who by all means is trying to clean up his reputation.

Johnny depp lost the defamation lawsuit against The Sun and Amber heard at the London court last year, a fact that only brought misfortunes to his life. Lost its place in Fantastic Beasts 3 and announced the dismissal through a statement on Instagram, in addition, his very few recent projects are not achieving the desired impact. For now we must be clear that his career is in the midst of disaster and that, despite the unconditional support of his fans on social networks, there are not too many alternatives for him.

One of the few celebrities who supported Johnny depp at the trial it was Winona ryder. The two met in 1989 when Depp He was 26 years old and Ryder was 17 years old, maintaining a relationship from 1990 to 1993 and becoming one of the most talked about and observed couples of the nineties. For The Times, Winona ryder shared the following statement in July 2020, noting that Johnny He was never violent with her:

I considered him my best friend and as close to me as my family. I was obviously not there during his marriage to Amber, but from my experience, which was so completely different, I was absolutely shocked, confused, and upset when I heard the accusations against him. The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the furthest thing from the Johnny he knew and loved. I can’t understand these accusations … I felt very, very safe with him.

By July 16 it was reported that neither Winona ryder nor Vanessa Paradis, ex-wife of Johnny depp, testified at the actor’s trial. Now it is revealed that the actress had her planned testimony blocked for trial. The Hollywood Reporter published an article entitled “Power Lawyers 2021: The 100 Best Lawyers in Hollywood” in which they mention Mathew rosengart, a graduate of Boston College Law School and hired by Ryder to nullify his words in favor of Johnny. This revelation is mentioned in one line of the lengthy article but it has been enough to cause a stir on social media.

At the end of May it was reported that the legal team of Amber heard requested to dismiss the legal defense of Johnny depp in the United States by sending a motion to suspend defamation claims: “The whole world can say now, forever, that the Mr depp is a ‘wife beater’ and has committed at least 12 acts of domestic violence against Amber heard, which makes her fear for her life. “

While Johnny depp suffers the greatest misfortunes of his life, Amber heard remains more or less firm in his career. The 35-year-old actress has started filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a film from the DC Cinematic Universe in which she will return as the beautiful and powerful Princess Mera. Although numerous signatures have been collected through Change.org to eliminate Heard from the production, Warner Bros. made the decision to work with her on the film; Some are already wondering if in the premiere we will see some kind of sabotage due to the presence of the actress, who has become one of the most controversial actresses on the networks.

