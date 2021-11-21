Will Smith reveals he turned to tantric sex expert and natural drugs after breaking up with Jada Pinkett

Si in the last times Will Smith He had already perplexed half the world with his incredible confessions, the publication of ‘Will’, his new memoir, this past Tuesday, November 9, has only finished discovering the most hidden episodes of his life. Among them, his remedies to try to solve his sentimental crisis with his wife Jada pinkett: the sixth tantric, natural drugs, drugs …

It all dates back to September 2011, when his wife turns 40. Will Smith, in his quest to win a night of sexual pleasure, would organize three days of celebration that included golf, long intimate walks, a luxurious dinner accompanied by friends and an arch formed by photographs of the great moments of Jada Pinkett in her roles as the saga ‘Matrix’. However, the disappointment would be terrible after the confession that the actress would make at the first turn: “The most disgusting display of ego I have ever seen in my life.”

After the relationship between the two had thus been settled before even the surprise prepared by the actor from ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’, ‘Independence Day’ or ‘I robot’Will Smith make a firm decision. “I quit. I stop trying to make you happy … I just quit. You go and make your life, and I by my side and do mine,” he snapped at Jada Pinkett, opening the door for his wife to have an extramarital affair. with a friend of your son.

Will Smith also will not sit still to try to resolve his emotional crisis, starting with the consumption of drugs and natural drugs such as ayahuasca or a psychotropic t“I said to myself, ‘If I’m this beautiful inside and out, I don’t need my films to hit number one to feel good about myself. If I’m that beautiful inside and out, I don’t need records to feel like I’m lovable. And if I’m this beautiful inside and out, I don’t need validation from Jada or anyone else, ‘”he revealed about one of his reactions.

Later, you will resort to the help of a professional such as Michaela boehm, an expert in tantric sexuality, that as soon as she sees him she will ask him what will make him happy. “He would have a harem”, a Will Smith would recognize who would not hesitate to fantasize that the actress was in it. Halle berry hello dancer Misty Copeland. Now, his memoirs also uncover the response he would receive: “Look, you’re fucking Will Smith. One of the richest and most loved people in the whole world. If you can’t have the life you want, the rest of us are screwed. “.