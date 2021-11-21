Will Smith finally redeems himself from all his bad movies in ‘King Richard’

For almost two decades, Will Smith set out to win an Oscar. Or that seems to be his intention with a series of roles focused on drama and moving away from his usual image as a comedy hero. However, the strategy had mixed results. The actor has spent much of the last few years amid box office and critical disasters.

Despite several of his performances earning him recognition, Will Smith is still at an awkward point in his career; He has not yet achieved the definitive consecration that he aspires and, despite his popularity, several of his box office disasters have put his career in question. One uncertain enough that King richard, by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is a risky bet.

However, Will Smith proves (again) that he can handle complex roles and that he can do it with ease. On this occasion, the incarnation of Richard Williams, father of tennis players Serena and Venus, has been a challenge that he manages to face with ease. Especially when he must face the almost complete control of the real Richard Williams in production behind the camera. Can a cinematographic biopic portray a character that can also influence what will be shown on screen?How much freedom did Smith have to create a realistic portrait of a controversial character?

King richard, which mixes in a somewhat irregular way the sports genre and the biopic in its purest form, also faces an uneven script. One that highlights William’s almost tyrannical behavior and at the same time justifies him. Will Smith seems torn between the possibility of showing an intuitive performance or just obey the restrictions of a custom-made paper. But he still achieves a flawless multi-dimensional performance and a careful insight into a complex inner world.

Between the two, it is evident that the actor manages to overcome the barrier of the obvious. Richard Williams is a character with a complicated demeanor who, in fact, is in the middle of constant public questioning. But Will Smith’s film and performance is more interested in reflecting on his demeanor than showing his dark side. Even so, Smith is an enraged, quarrelsome, and triumph-obsessed Williams. And the actor shows it with a rawness that borders on the uncomfortable more than once.

Will Smith or the star struggling to be an actor

Will Smith, with two Oscar nominations in tow, has a broad spectrum for drama. Too has provided a curious insight into characters with questionable inner worlds. His Ali in Michael Mann’s movie of the same name is an extraordinary deconstruction of the idol.

On King richard, the actor has the opportunity to do something similar. Even take it to a new extreme and delve into the look of a successful and distinguished African-American man. Will Smith, who often deals with agility and intelligence against racism, transforms William into a bully conscience. Also in an angry man who has no real sense about his strange vision of triumph. For his last stretch – the most exciting and also bitter – the movie owes all the power of Smith. Also, of his ability to tell a story of interest about a current and controversial figure.

Williams, whoadmitted to having decided the lives of his daughters before their birth, seems to have done the same with Will Smith’s performance in the film. Despite this, the actor manages at times to release the pressure and create something brilliant. And it is those moments that may give you the long-awaited recognition you seek. A much more interesting twist than the movie in which it stars.