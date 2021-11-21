Will Smith could win an Oscar for his new movie

Actor Will Smith has been nominated twice for the Oscars and the third time he could get it for his new movie.

There are many movie studios that make movies to win awards and they care less about the box office. A clear case from this year is King richard starring Will Smith and the people who have already seen it are asking for the Oscar for Best Actor.

The story is about Richard Williams (Will Smith) who is the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, he fights for his daughters to become the two biggest stars in world sports.

Fans are very clear on social media.

King Richard is a great movie. It made me cry in the end. Will Smith better get that Oscar nomination. 10/10

It’s an inspiring story and pulls at the heart with a powerful performance from the entire cast. Will Smith is on his way to winning an Oscar, and Aunjanue Ellis and Saniyya Sidney shine. Not to mention Beyoncé’s phenomenal “Be Alive”! Great movie!

The Hollywood star’s performance in King Richard is shocking. Give this man an Oscar.

The movie is amazing, I mean AMAZING. The actor is amazing / phenomenal. When Be Alive appears at the end of the movie, you will be thrilled. Guaranteed. I think Beyoncé still has a chance to win the Oscar.

Will Smith’s long-awaited Oscar seems to have finally arrived.

King Richard was moving and encouraging as well as a wonderful story about courage and passion. If the actor does not win an Oscar, we will fail as a society. I am looking forward to seeing her at home again.

I don’t care what other movies come out in the next few months, no one is going to beat Will Smith for that Oscar after what he just did with King Richard… And what a movie.

King richard will hit theaters in some countries on January 21, 2022, although it can also be seen in HBO Max.