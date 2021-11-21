Will Marvel introduce Dwayne Johnson (the Rock) into the Avengers Universe? | UCM | MCU | Avengers | Disney Plus | SPORTS-PLAY

Could the Rock have a role in the Cinematic Universe of Marvel? Recall that actor Dwayne Johnson is currently working on the interpretation of Black Adam in the next DC tape but the doors of the Avengers would not have closed.

Many fans have wondered if the highest paid actor in Hollywood could play a major role as a villain or hero in phase 4 of the Avengers. Well, it has been confirmed that he has had conversations with Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios.

Dwayne Johnson entered into talks with Marvel

This was announced by Hiram García, producer of the Fast and Furious saga. the middle Collider He talked to him about whether a participation of the Rock in Marvel would have already taken place.

“DJ and Kevin [Feige] They have a great relationship and we’ve flirted with some ideas before, but nothing serious. There is a mutual admiration for what each of us has been doing and what Kevin has built there is truly amazing”, He commented.

“Ultimately though, for us, we’ve always been very committed to what we wanted to build with Black Adam. Black Adam was the character we wanted to bring to life and that we felt DJ was destined to play. Once we set our sites on this character over a decade ago, it was hard to imagine a DJ plaguing someone else.”, He concluded.

