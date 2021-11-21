why the movie based on the mythical anime was never made

This Friday, November 19, the live-image adaptation of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ that the platform has made in the form of a series arrives on Netflix. However, it was not the first attempt by Hollywood to make a flesh and blood version of the mythical anime. The initial idea was a movie with Keanu Reeves as Spike Spiegel, but it was never done and then we are going to review the reasons for it.

Everything seemed to go smoothly

It was in 2008 when people began to talk about the possibility of a ‘Cowboy Bebop’ film financed by Fox, a company that had recently collaborated with Reeves, an actor whom he had banned for more than a decade after refusing to participate in ‘Speed ​​2’.

The actor himself made it clear that same year that he was very interested in leading the adaptation of an anime that he loved and that those involved in the project “we think we can do something goodAt the beginning of 2009, the participation of several of those responsible for the anime as associate producers was confirmed and the signing of Peter craig to write the script.





Craig was known at that time for his role as a writer, being at that time consummating his leap to Hollywood – he had already sold the treatment of several of his novels by then – because in 2010 ‘The Town (City of Thieves)’ would be released , co-written by him, and later he would participate in the scripts for titles such as the two installments of ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’, ‘Bad Boys for Life’ or the highly anticipated ‘The Batman’.

In mid-2009, Craig claimed that he already had almost ready a first draft very faithful to anime and that Fox was already looking for the ideal production designer to replicate the ‘Cowboy Bebop’ universe in real image.

Too expensive

The problem was that Craig’s script was so ambitious that it would be very expensive to make it happen. Reeves himself pointed out just months later that it would take 500 million dollars, so it was time to retouch it. It sure did not help that that year was the premiere of ‘Dragonball Evolution’, a film also financed by Fox and that was destroyed by both critics and the public, hence the sequels that were planned never came out ahead of time.

That’s when the live-action ‘Cowboy Bebop’ movie stalled never to take off again. The producer Joshua Long He recalled already in 2010 that they were working on it to reduce its cost and since then the absolute vacuum. It is not uncommon for this to happen in Hollywood and for some projects to stumble to nothing.

Most likely, they would end up losing the rights before having a script that they felt comfortable with and as early as 2017 was when it was announced that ‘Cowboy Bebop’ would become the series in the real picture that finally found its home on Netflix with John cho in the role of Spike Spiegel.