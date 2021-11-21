Why the FIA ​​sanctioned Verstappen in Qatar

Although the analysis of the on board images of Max Verstappen during the classification of Qatar clearly showed that the Dutchman had passed through an area of ​​double yellow flags by ell AlphaTauri Gasly stopped before finishing his lap, the general situation was not so clear due to the lack of other signals.

In particular, as Red Bull Racing argued to the stewards, the normally used yellow warning light panels were not flashing at that point on the track at the time of the incident. Pierre Gasly.

Furthermore, the official FIA classification system had deactivated the yellow alert status shortly before, which means that Verstappen did not receive any warning on his steering wheel dash or an audible signal as might be expected when entering a double flag sector. yellow

But despite those extenuating circumstances, the FIA ​​stewards made it clear that Verstappen had broken the rules simply by ignoring the yellow warning flags at the Qatar GP.

In their statement explaining the decision, the stewards admitted that there was some “sympathy” with the driver’s version due to the absence of lights, a warning on the steering wheel and an audio signal, but said that the rules had still been violated. .

As they pointed out, Article 27.1 of the F1 Sporting Regulations says that drivers must drive the car alone and without assistance, while Appendix H of the International Sporting Code states that flags and lights have exactly the same meaning (and the same value).

And they added: “Article 27.2 requires the driver to observe the International Sporting Code at all times.

“That code, in appendix H, gives the responsibility of complying with the flag signals clearly to the pilot, so despite the fact that the team argues that the yellow sector in the FIA ​​system went out for about 34 seconds before the pilot reached the yellow flag, it means that he was “in play” (taking advantage) and it was the pilot’s responsibility to take appropriate actions when entering the double yellow flag zone. “

The stewards said that they had overheard the radio conversation between the Red Bull pit wall and Verstappen’s car, and that the team had not communicated anything about it being an “at stake” situation, that is, valid for the classification.

Verstappen admitted at the stewards meeting that he had seen Gasly’s car crashed, but that simply left the stewards feeling that the Red Bull driver should have taken the appropriate steps to lift his foot and slow down.

The precedent for previous decisions was a three-position grid penalty for a yellow flag infraction, and a five-position penalty for ignoring double yellows. Therefore, the commissioners said that they had no choice but to impose such punishment on the Dutchman.