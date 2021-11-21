Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey

Hobby

Cruz Azul and Monterrey dispute the last ticket to the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 of the MX League when they are measured this Sunday in the playoffs that will be played at the Azteca Stadium.

Machine de Juan Reynoso wants to continue defending his title; for this reason, they want to dispatch Rayados in the play-off, a rival with whom they want to take ‘revenge’ after having eliminated them in the Concachampions, a result they do not forget.

The Rayados, meanwhile, they will want to repeat the dose before the cement workers, although this time they will not go as locals; For this reason, they will try to make the Azteca Stadium not weigh down looking for the goal from the start of the match.

Do not miss the match of the repechage of the Apertura 2021 of Liga MX, that’s why here we tell you the Fcheck, schedule and where to see live Cruz Azul vs Monterrey.

When is the Cruz Azul vs Monterrey playoff match?

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Schedule: 19:15 hours

Place: Aztec stadium

Where to watch the match Cruz Azul vs Monterrey of the Liga MX repechage

Channel 5

TUDN

