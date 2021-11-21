When Rihanna Got Her Freak On – EzAnime.net

To label Rihanna taking risks is an understatement, especially when his sixth studio album, Talk That Talk, came out on November 21, 2011. Just one year after the success of Strong, Rihanna was ready to continue her pop reign. And, as with her previous releases, the cover set the tone for the album, with Rihanna staring defiantly at the camera, licking her lips like the cat that got the cream.

Love, sex, repeat

Rihanna has always been a hit machine, but Talk That Talk turns those highlights into one of her most cohesive albums: love, sex, repeat. Sure, it’s not a novel concept, but it takes you with her through every stage of the relationship. Bridging the gap between his past and his present, the album opens with “You Da One”. a song that sounds like a dream echo, a flash from his previous album that was played until it resumed.

Immediately from the opening verse, “Honey, I love you, I need you here / Give me all the time,” you can hear Rihanna experimenting with her vocal delivery and leaning on the trap-pop voice that was beginning to emerge. In the accompanying video, she wears a Droog from the ’70s cult classic, A Clockwork Orange, and channels the same manic energy from the movie.

Dissolving borders

On Talk That Talk, Rihanna continues to blur the lines between R&B, hip-hop, and house music. She comes straight out the door with two EDM tracks, “Where Have You Been” and the lead single “We Found Love,” which would launch DJ / producer Calvin Harris into the stratosphere. Like “Umbrella,” “We Found Love” takes a deceptively simple hook and turns it into chart gold through repetition and Rihanna’s ecstatic vocal performance.

While most pop stars were a bit shy about embracing the emerging wave of trap music, Rihanna fully embraced the attitude and arrogance of the genre, as can be heard on the album’s collaborative title track. , which features a guest spot from his former mentor: Jay Z. At the same time that hip-hop was embracing her sensitive side, Rihanna was infusing her music with subversive sexuality and man-eating abandonment.

A new sound direction

Sounding a bit disjointed compared to its generally polished sound, “Talk That Talk” indicated a new sonic direction for Rihanna. In fact, most critics were upset by the album as a whole, feeling that it was too raw and perhaps too short. Yet in many ways, Talk That Talk was in tune with the way music is consumed in the modern era. Even as a full-length album, it reproduced the brevity of hip-hop mixtapes and EPs, ultimately foreshadowing the streaming culture that would soon dominate the landscape.

Rihanna leans toward the explicit pun in “Cockiness (Love It),” declaring herself “queen of your body parts.” That moment is overtaken by the interlude track “Birthday Cake,” which furthers the singer’s sexual agenda. By then Rihanna had amassed enough catalog to be self-referential: “Roc Me Out” sounds like a response track to “Rude Boy.” while “Watch N ‘Learn” works as a Dance (hall call back your first albums.

But for all his outings on the dance floor, he throws some curveballs on Talk That Talk, from the serious “We All Want Love” with guitars to the moody “Drunk On Love” with samples from The xx. She ends Talk That Talk, with a bombastic goodbye in the form of “Goodbye”, but it was clear that Rihanna would have much more to say …

