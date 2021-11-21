When it is the actors who take ownership of the identity of the films

What defines the identity of an artistic work? Who gives it the traits that make it unique and unrepeatable? Both questions are answered in a simple way when it comes to the classical arts: it is clear that in both cases the dilemma is resolved on the author’s side. In literature, painting, sculpture or music, it is they, the authors, who endow their works with those elements that constitute the features that allow it to be identified. But what happens in the cinema, art of collective construction, where the works (the films) are the result of a confluence that involves multiple talents. In this very particular case, that idea has been modified with the evolution of cinema itself and the different analytical views that have been in charge of thinking about it critically.

Originally, and with the industrialization that led to the consolidation of the studio system in American cinema, the role of authorship used to fall on the producers, owners of absolute power that gave them the right to pernada in all areas of the creative process. Already in the middle of the 20th century and with the figure of Orson Welles emerging, the figure of the director began to assert itself as responsible for guiding the development and making of films to a successful conclusion. In that case, it is the filmmaker’s gaze that defines the identity of his works. This idea was consolidated with the emergence in the 1960s of the Nouvelle vague and the French film critic, whose representatives gathered in the magazine Cahiers du Cinema they gave shape to what is known as Author’s Theory.

But what is the role of actors, those who put their bodies to become the visible face of the movies? How much of your work is part of that authoring process? Luc Moullet, one of those French critics who revolutionized the way of thinking about cinema, deals with exactly that in his book Authors’ Policy, published for the first time in Spanish thanks to the publisher Serie Gong. In his book, Moullet maintains the thesis that in many cases it is the actors rather than the directors who take over the task of giving films an identity. For this reason, just as some are identified as the work / property of a director, to speak of “a Scorsese movie” or “a Tarantino movie”, there are others that are identified with the name of their protagonists: “a movie by Tom Hanks ”or“ one of Julia Roberts ”.

However, for Moullet not every actor can aspire to authorship of a film, but must meet a series of conditions that allow his brand to be recognized as a defining element of it. To test his theory, the French critic chooses to stand on the shoulders of four giants: Gary Cooper, John Wayne, Cary Grant and James Stewart, perhaps the most important actors of the classic Hollywood period, the one that goes from the appearance of the talkies. until the mid-1960s. At the rate of one chapter for each of them, Moullet made a scholarly tour of his filmographies, in search of finding elements that allow him to recognize his own identity in the composition of his characters. It is not a question of these actors always playing the same character who was moving from one film to the other, but of the way in which the weight of their presence brought together all the dramatic forces of the staging. With grace, critical intelligence, and sheer insight, Moullet breaks down the works of Grant, Stewart, Wayne, and Cooper to shape this journey. A journey that will become pleasant for the cinephile eager to find new edges in those films that he has already seen a thousand times, but that he would gladly see a thousand more times.

