When ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ was banned on Steven Spielberg’s whim

With four films and a fifth in development, Indiana Jones occupies a special place among the most emblematic characters in the history of cinema. That is, if we had an encyclopedia on blockbusters, surely the archaeologist of Harrison ford he would have an issue dedicated exclusively to him. After all, the films of the character created by George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg occupy a special place in the memory of several generations, with the exception of one of them.

And it is that on these sides we can adore Indiana Jones and know all the most classic sequences of the saga by heart, however there is a country that took many years to discover one of the sequels.

Harrison Ford in a scene from ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’, 1984. (Photo by Paramount / Getty Images)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom hit theaters in 1984, three years after the first installment became the highest-grossing film of 1981. It was a risky sequel, crazier, darker, and less childish than its predecessor. So much so that some sequences marked us forever, even traumatizing the childhood of many young viewers. Moreover, due to graphic violence, they had to create an age rating that better define the audience that could access it, creating for the first time the PG-13 rating in the US (when a production is not considered appropriate for minors). 13 years old). Even so, the box-office received it with open arms, repeating as the highest grossing production of its year, although the criticism was not so benevolent. The reception was positive but more contradictory after the adventurous show that was In search of the lost ark, catching more than one by surprise with that story of human sacrifice and restaurants serving monkey brain.

And precisely for that, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was banned in India, even though the story takes place right there. And not because they had problems with violence or extreme graphics in their scenes, but because all of them pointed to the wrong stereotypes of their own culture.

This adventure, which actually served as a prequel, took Indiana Jones to a village in northern India, where children were being robbed and the relics of the place – the Shankara stones – had also disappeared, arousing the interest of the archaeologist to find them.

His first stop was the local palace where one of the film’s most memorable scenes took place: a dinner where we saw the locals enjoying dishes as eccentric as monkey brain, eye soup, snakes or beetles. However, the Indian government did not like this representation, especially when the country is mostly vegetarian.

But also, another of the problems of the story is that the film includes a part of the villagers worshiping a kind of demonic god called Kali, even with human sacrifices from which Indy is miraculously saved. However, Kali represents something totally different in Indian culture, it is an entity related to change and personal empowerment. In reality, she is a female goddess, also considered a teacher of time and death, destroyer of evil to protect the innocent. She embodies the unlimited and existential freedom of being yourself without asking for permission.

Moreover, the actor who played the leader of the Mola Ram cult was Amrish Puri, a performer of Indian origin who received a barrage of criticism in his country for having participated in the misrepresentation of their culture. Some time later he defended his work, assuring that it had been “a unique opportunity to work with Spielberg ” and he did not regret his decisionExpresss). “I don’t think he has done anything anti-national; it’s really silly to take it so seriously and worry about it “ said.

The Indian actor received a handwritten note from Spielberg, calling him “my best villain “ in addition to several Hollywood offers but without the power to leave a mark as that diabolical cult leader. “They always asked me to play the Red Indian Chief”, he wrote in his biography (via Scroll). “The unfortunate elision of Indian and Native American in the character of Mola Ram is best seen in his cattle skull helmet.”

In this way, when writing the script Steven Spielberg did not take into account the stereotypes that could hurt Indian sensibilities, which also included the representation of the “white Christian savior” in the image of Indiana Jones, as if he was the only capable hero. to save the Hindu village. The director even intended to shoot the movie there. However, as the director did not want to change the script, the local government denied him the permits. Therefore, the film was shot in Sri Lanka and London and India prohibited the release of the film in their territory (Vogue).

According to the iMDB website, the film only arrived in India very recently, on April 1, 2020, through an online platform. That is, 37 years after its premiere.

Over time it seems that the actor ended up coming to his senses and publicly buried his legacy, pointing out in a 1989 interview to be “too dark, subterranean, and too horrendous ” adding that he thought that “outperformed Poltergeist.” “There is not an ounce of my own feelings in Lost Temple […] The danger of making a sequel is that you can never satisfy everyone. ” (Sun-Sentinel via The Hollywood Reporter).

Justly Indiana Jones It has made headlines again in recent days for various reasons. On the one hand, because Disney announced that they were again delaying the premiere of the fifth film, going from the end of July 2022 to June 2023. And also because images of Harrison Ford have been leaked on the set after suffering a shoulder injury last June, and because some of those photographs have raised the theory that the film could include a jump in time when some Roman soldiers appear in action. According to some fans, this image could suggest that, perhaps, the character is investigating some historical artifact with the power to travel through time. But they are only assumptions After all, they could also be part of a flashback that appears in the plot.

