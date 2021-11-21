When Celta de Vigo defeated the Nazis in Balaídos

During the Nazi occupation of the Soviet Union, a Ukrainian soccer team, FC Start, won all the matches it played against military garrison teams. The Nazi administration could not allow these victories, so it organized a match between Start and a Luftwaffe team. Despite all the threats they received, the Ukrainians won. Days later all the Start players were arrested, tortured by the Gestapo and sent to concentration camps. Only 3 survived. His story inspired an American blockbuster starring some of the biggest movie and football stars, such as Michael Caine, Sylvester Stallone, Bobby Moore or Pelé: “Evasion or Victory”. But two years before that humiliation, the Nazis had already suffered another great defeat in Galicia. Celta de Vigo had defeated a team made up of the battleship’s crew in Balaídos that fired the first shot of World War II, the shot that started the largest armed conflict in human history.

Monument tribute to FC Start in Kiev. https://www.eg.ru/

The battleship SMS Schleswig-Holstein was the last battleship built by the Imperial German Navy and entered service in July 1908.. These types of ships were already born obsolete, because they were surpassed in all their aspects by the new design of ships that the British were already manufacturing. Even so, during World War I he was on the front lines and participated in some of the biggest naval battles of the conflict.

Characteristics of the Schleswig-Holstein. https://es.wikipedia.org/

After the First World War, Germany signs, June 28, 1919, the Treaty of Versailles, in which it was stipulated that this country and its allies accepted all moral and material responsibility for the war. They should also disarm, make important territorial concessions and pay astronomical compensation to the victors. The SMS Schleswig-Holstein was one of the few battleships that Germany was allowed to retain. In the 1930s it was converted into a training ship and, until September 22, 1935, three months after Hitler came to power, it was the flagship of the German Navy.

Signature of the Treaty of Versailles. https://www.trtworld.com

This battleship was in Vigo up to 3 times. The first in June 1926, accompanied by three other battleships. In April 1930 he returned again leading a fleet of 15 ships, an occasion in which 27 warships came together in the Ría de Vigo, between the Germans and the Spanish who had come to receive them.

Image of the visit to Vigo in 1926. https://www.outono.net

The third time the Schleswig-Holstein arrived at the port of Vigo and did so under Nazi command, on November 4, 1938, accompanied by two other battleships and an oil tanker. This squad was making a trip that would take them to the Caribbean Sea and South America with stops in Portugal, Spain or Cape Verde.

Map of the route made by the Schleswig-Holstein. https://edgareblancocarrero.blogspot.com/

The Germans attended different formal acts in Vigo and visited the city. In addition, on November 9, the day the Third Reich honored its fallen, they honored their compatriots buried in the Pereiro Cemetery.

Paying honors to the fallen in Pereiro. https://www.abc.es

On board that battleship that would change history, 846 crew members traveled who enjoyed Galician hospitality for almost a week.

News about the stay of the Germans in Vigo. https://twitter.com/yojuguecelta

And among all the events that the Germans attended, there was one that left its mark, but few still remember: The match that Celta played against a Schleswig-Holstein team on November 6, 1938.

Doing the Nazi salute in Balaídos and Hispano-German twinning. https://twitter.com/yojuguecelta

All the Germans who were in the city that day came to Balaídos to encourage their people in a meeting attended by the civil and military authorities, and which was enlivened by the municipal band of Vigo and that of the battleship.

Despite being a friendly, the meeting was highly contested, and there are even chronicles of it, in which it is said that that day the city was paralyzed during that sports festival that praised the Spanish-German friendship. Let’s not forget that the Franco regime had one of its greatest allies in the Nazis. Celta defeated the Germans 2-1.

Chronicle of the match. https://twitter.com/yojuguecelta

On November 10, the SMS Schleswig-Holstein left Vigo for the Caribbean Sea.

The SMS Schleswig-Holstein. https://es.wikipedia.org/

Less than a year later Germany invaded Poland. During the early morning of September 1, 1939, SMS Schleswig-Holstein opened fire on the Polish fortress of Westerplatte. They were the first shots of the Second World War, the ones that would start it. A platoon of German Marines disembarked from the battleship to take the fortress, but the Poles were able to withstand the siege for a week.

The rest is history.

Polish soldiers defending Warsaw. https://es.wikipedia.org/

On December 18, 1944, the battleship was damaged by RAF bombers, rendering it useless.. Its own crew would end up sinking it with explosives so that the allies could not take it. However, the Soviet army refloated it and towed it to Tallinn, Estonia, where it was run aground in shallow water.

The SMS Schleswig-Holstein. https://es.wikipedia.org/

The Soviet Union decided to use it as a target for artillery tests until 1966, year in which it sank forever. His bell is still preserved in the Bundeswehr Museum of Military History in Dresden.

By the way, regarding that “Party of Death” that faced Nazis and Ukrainians, some historians consider this story a propaganda invention of the Stalin regime. That there were neither threats, nor torture, nor deaths for having won that game. In 2005, a Hamburg court declared the link between the death of the Ukrainian footballers and their victory over the German team “unproven”.

Supposed image of the “Party of Death”. https://sukan.my

To this day, in Ukraine, FC Start players are heroes of the homeland, and their tragic history is part of the country’s culture. In addition, ticket holders for that match on August 9, 1942 have free access to all Dinamo Kiev matches.

Meanwhile, few here remember the history of that 1938 match, in which Celta de Vigo defeated the Nazis.

The SMS Schleswig-Holstein. https://www.lasegundaguerra.com/

Stories of History …

Iván Fernández Amil. Top Inspire LinkedIn. Storyteller. Purchasing Manager.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ivan-fernandez-amil/

https://www.instagram.com/ivanfamil/

References: