What to watch on TV today? Sunday, November 21, 2021 | TV

14.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Four appointments with the football day

Movistar LaLiga broadcasts the four matches that are played today on the LaLiga matchday. The appointment begins at 2:00 p.m. with the duel between Getafe and Cádiz. At 4.15 pm it will be the turn of the confrontation between Granada and Real Madrid. To continue, Elche and Betis will measure their strength at 6.30 pm and the day will end with the game that will star Real Sociedad and Valencia at 9.00 pm.

15.00 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Story of a kiss’

Spain, 2002 (108 m.). Director: José Luis Garci. Interpreters: Alfredo Landa, Ana Fernández, Carlos Hipólito, Agustín González, Tina Sainz.

José Luis Garci actually proposes three kisses. The infantile, the juvenile and the autumnal, and moves between the twenties and the postwar forties to elaborate a clear portrait of characters. Also of emotions. Syrupy in many moments, of course, but intense.

15.00 / Movistar Action

‘The 3.10’ train

USA, 2007 (85 minutes). Director: James Mangold. Performers: Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Peter Fonda, Ben Foster.

After drawing the attention of fans with the remarkable Cop Land, James Mangold grows as a director and dares to elaborate a remake of the classic filmed by Delmer Daves in 1957. And he does it with a look that amplifies the conflict between his protagonists, an outlaw and the man who leads him prisoner, whom he expertly draws, hero and villain united in the face of fatality and self-destruction. Mangold knows how to handle the echoes of the classic western and his love for the genre can be guessed in his images. The impeccable work of the actors underpins the brilliant performance.

15.35 / TCM

‘Hook, Captain Hook’

Hook. USA, 1991 (140 minutes. Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts.

It was almost a matter of time before Steven Spielberg addressed the story of Peter Pan. And although in his day it was almost unanimously beaten, in reality it is one of the most heartfelt and risky works of the director, who sets off on a magical journey into childhood territory, not always pleasant and full of shadows, filmed without false pretenses and in which Spielberg turns Peter Pan into a yuppie that he has forgotten his past.

17.35 / Four

‘Erin Brockovich’

USA, 2000 (130 minutes). Director: Steven Soderbergh. Performers: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, Aaron Eckhart.

In 2000, Steven Soderbergh released two films and achieved a double nomination for the Oscar for best director: the extraordinary Traffic and this other film, formally less risky, but as solid as it is heartfelt, which portrays the true story of a woman facing a large company that has polluted the waters of a town.

18.30 / SyFy

‘Pitch Black’

United States, 2000 (103 minutes). Director: David Twhoy. Performers: Vin Diesel, Radha Mitchell, Cole Hauser.

A spaceship carrying a dangerous prisoner falls on an unknown planet. Its crew must face a scorching sun, the prisoner now at liberty and a terrible danger that should not be revealed. Although the film is burdened by the presence of the ill-fated Vin Diesel, it offers fluid storytelling, expertly crafted tense sequences, and plenty of suspense. And what is less common, all without narrative traps.

18.45 / Movistar Classics

‘Chinatown’

United States, 1974 (126 minutes). Director: Roman Polanski. Cast: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston.

Two years after landing in American cinema and filming a masterpiece of the caliber of The seed of the devil, Polanski dared to revise the codes of classic film noir with Chinatown His work works halfway between recreation and homage, but he also throws himself into the terrible drawing of a corrupt world where careerism is law and in which feelings can only be murky. A memorable Jack Nicholson recreates a character who becomes an icon, worthy of Chandler or Hammett.

20.30 / The 2

Premiere of the documentary series ‘El rey de la sabana’

The story of the first man accepted by a pride of lions. This is the story in which the documentary series turns The king of the savannah. Its protagonist is Jorge Alesanco, a Spanish scientist living in the Masai Mara who has been the first man accepted by a pride of wild lions. In addition to the kings of the savannah, their experiences also include companions such as wildebeest or zebras. Throughout eight episodes, this production, narrated in the first person by Alesanco himself, follows the evolution of a herd for several years and shows, in a hyperrealistic way and a few centimeters, the behaviors of these felines from birth to death, from when they start hunting until they become lion kings.

20.45 / Sundance

‘And Your Mother Too’

Mexico, 2000 (100 minutes). Director: Alfonso Cuarón. Performers: Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Maribel Verdú, Diana Bracho.

Consecrated today thanks to a film of the caliber of Gravity, Alfonso Cuarón already showed his visual aggressiveness more than a decade ago in more modest works such as And Your Mother Too, a vitalistic and uninhibited story in which two Mexican teenagers embark on a complex journey towards maturity accompanied by an overwhelming woman played by Maribel Verdú. A drama as firm as it is sincere, covered by intense emotions, by fierce feelings.

21.25 / The Sixth

The pulp mill of Pontevedra, in ‘Salvados’

Gonzo interviews in this installment of Saved the president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the mayor of the city, Miguel Anxo Fernández Lores. It does so in the wake of the conflict generated around the large paper pulp factory that Franco had built on the seafront of the Pontevedra estuary in 1958, with the promise of many jobs and technological prosperity. Over the years, various environmental reports and court rulings have confirmed that the plant, privatized in 2001, could also have consequences for the health of the inhabitants of the area. Gonzo will also collect testimonies from neighbors for and against this industrial activity.

21.30 / DMAX

Another appointment with ‘SEPRONA in action’

The members of the Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) patrol DMAX again to deal with surprising real cases that occurred in Spain. The documentary series Seprona in action In this case, it will show the work of the agents in cases such as the poor condition of different urban and rural roads that prevent the correct transfer of goods between Gallero towns, as well as the network of drug trafficking that is hidden in a farm on the outskirts of Almería.

21.30 / The 2

‘Essentials’ looks at the philosopher Emilio Lledó

The documentary Emilio Lledo. Look with words, Directed by David Herranz and Alberto Bermejo, it approaches the figure of this leading philosopher. In this work, which reviews his intellectual and vital work, the Hellenist Carlos García Gual has a voice, with whom Lledó shared efforts as a translator and traveling companion to the essence of the founding texts of Greek philosophy, or Victoria Camps, with the that shares the same humanistic perspective of the thought of practical philosophy or education. And, of course, also his students, with whom he maintains a Socratic relationship.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Lost in translation’

USA, 2003 (102 minutes). Director: Sofia Coppola. Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Giovanni Ribisi.

After debuting in a forceful way with the misunderstood The Virgin Suicides Sofia Coppola delivers a delicious and minimalist portrait of isolation and loneliness, which beats in the devastated faces of two apparently opposite characters who meet by chance inside a hotel in Tokyo. Together they will learn that a simple touch can contain an explosion of emotions.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘Where were you then?’ travel to the year 2017

The year 2017 is remembered for the attempted sedition by the Government of the Generalitat of Catalonia, which made the day of October 1 remain in the memory of the Spanish. This will be one of the events that recalls Where were you then ?, which will also come close to the massive outrage in Las Ramblas caused by a jihadist attack and the celebration of Pride Day, in which Madrid became the center of the demands of the LGTBIQ + collective from around the world.

22.30 / Telecinco

Second appointment with ‘Pains The truth about the Wanninkhof case ‘

Telecinco broadcasts tonight the second installment of the documentary Pains The truth about the Wanninkhof case ‘. Before doing so, the channel will put viewers in context with the report The keys to the Wanninkhof case. Dolores Vazquez ‘ (22.00), in which Toñi Moreno, Daniel Montero and Alfonso Egea will narrate how the events happened and what clues were key to ending up arresting Vázquez as the main accused of the crime. The special night will be completed with another report, at 11:45 p.m., in which the three journalists will explain the events after the arrest and will take a tour of the judicial history of the case, from the trial to the release and exoneration. of all fault of Dolores Vázquez.

23.45 / The 1

‘The curious Case of Benjamin Button’

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. USA, 2008 (165 minutes). Director: David Fincher. Cast: Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton.

Among David Fincher’s films, The curious Case of Benjamin Button It is one of those that best shows the essence of his cinema. Fincher is a director who bases his style on the refinement of the staging, on the expressive detail of his images. In this way, it is his meticulous calligraphy that extracts all the emotion from this terrible metaphor of the transience of the human, the portrait of a man who is born with the body of an 80-year-old and rejuvenates with the passage of time.

