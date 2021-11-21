What is the best time to go to bed? This is the ideal time to reduce the risk of heart disease | Univision Health News

Going to sleep too early or too late, taking as a point of reference this ‘golden hour’ which is between 10:00 and 11:00 at night, increases the risk of cardiovascular disease in adults, according to a study published in the journal European Heart Journal.
In this research, the most recent to study the links between hours of rest and health, about 3,200 people who wore a device on their wrist for five years were observed. People who used to go to bed at that time they were less likely to have developed any type of heart disease, including heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure.
This was the case regardless of their age, gender, sleep duration, smoking habits, blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and socioeconomic status.
It is important to note that this is an observational study, which means that the researchers were unable to conclude causality between the factors. Despite this, the authors noted that we are facing further evidence that bedtime can disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm, leading to cardiovascular disease or other serious health problems.
Previous studies have already shown the correlation between sleep duration and cardiovascular health. However, the researchers say their study is the first to describe the specific relationship between that ‘golden hour’ that adults should sleep at and heart health.
Why is 10-11pm considered the ‘golden hour’?
Researchers are trying to figure out why going to bed at that particular time is ideal; the hypothesis is that it has to do with the circadian rhythm, our internal biological clock– The body is naturally inclined to function better during certain hours and any interruption could cause adverse health effects. Living organisms are governed by this clock, and as the Earth rotates every 24 hours, they adjust it to the cycle of day and night.
Optimal body function occurs when we respect circadian rhythms, and not just with sleep: also at lunchtime. The human body has a “master clock” in the hypothalamus (the area of the brain that controls the autonomic and endocrine nervous systems) that regulates sleep cycles in response to sunlight.
However, this is not the only watch: each organ has its own clock that governs its daily cycle of activity. The pancreas, for example, increases insulin production during the day (which controls blood sugar) and then slows it down at night. Some studies show that the body controls sugar better in the morning than in the afternoon; on the other hand, we burn more calories and digest food more efficiently in the morning.
The association between the ‘golden hour’ and the risk of developing heart disease was stronger in women. The researchers believe that the difference between the sexes could be attributed to the different response of the endocrine system to the alteration of the circadian rhythm, especially after menopause, when the cardiovascular risk of women increases.
Going to bed early is associated with lower risk of depression
Other earlier studies showed that going to bed and getting up early reduces the risk of depression, and that the chronotype of each person – the pattern of sleep and activity that places you as ‘lark’, ‘owl’ or the intermediate option, ‘hummingbird’ – influences the risk of depression.
Being of the ‘morning’ type, when translated into sleep schedule, corresponds to a probability of 23% fewer major depressive disorder for each earliest hour of sleep at midpoint (halfway between bedtime and waking time).
The bad news is that genetics could have a lot to do with a predisposition to go to bed at one time or another. A 2019 study identified 351 genes that influence the natural ability to wake up early and, furthermore, for the first time he related this feature with increased well-being and reduced risk of schizophrenia and depression.
How to get changes? Keeping days bright and nights dark is a good starting point.