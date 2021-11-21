What is cruiserweight in boxing and who is the champion?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez has decided to set himself a new challenge in your career and compete in the cruiserweight category, for which he already launched the challenge to the Congolese boxer, Ilunga Makabu, who in 2020 became the champion of said division of the World Boxing Council (WBC) by defeating Michal Cieslak.

The cruiserweight is one of the categories considered ‘heavy’ in men’s boxing, well the stipulated limits range from 80 to 91 kilograms (175-200 pounds), so Canelo will have to gain almost ten kilos to be able to fight Makabu, because in his last fight against Caleb Plant, the Mexican registered 76.2 kg.

Current cruiserweight champions

The current champions Cruiserweight are the Belgian fighter Ryad merhy (30-1, 20 KO) from the World Boxing Association, Latvian Mairis briedis (27-1, 19 KO) from the International Boxing Federation, the British Lawrence Okolie (26-1, 19 KO) of the World Boxing Organization, and the Congolese Ilunga Makabu (28-2, 25 KO) of the WBC.

A risk for Canelo?

The problem with gaining ten kilos is that the Canelo should turn them into muscle and not slow down, even Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the World Boxing Council, expressed his concern about the new challenge that the Mexican wants to achieve.

“It’s too risky (for Canelo). It is a totally complicated move. It has already been accepted, but I would like to talk with Canelo, with Eddy. It is a very important risk that is breaking all paradigms. He looks for challenges, but I never saw her coming that way, “said the WBC leader.