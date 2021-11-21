What happens to Chucky Lozano in Italy? From the controversial statements about Napoli to being in the sights of Inter Milan

ANDn August 2019 Napoli announced the hiring of Hirving Lozano, in which it was the beginning of a story who has had a bit of everything, with goals, differences with the coach and even controversial statements.

Chucky has been in the Italian calcium for two years, with a performance that could be described from fair to good, but still with the pending to exploit his best football on the field to show off his qualities as if he did in PSV.

When did Chucky Lozano arrive at Napoli in Italy?



It was precisely on August 20, 2019, when Chucky Lozano He arrived in Italy to join Napoli, posing immediately with the team scarf, coming from PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

What were Chucky’s controversial statements about Napoli?



After finishing the match in which the Mexican team lost to Canada, 2-0, in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers, Hirving Lozano assured in an interview for TV Azteca that would like to play in a bigger team than Napoli.

“I am in a very competitive club, but the truth I would like to go to a bigger team. I consider myself a competitive player, with very clear objectives, I feel at a good level and I would like to take that step in my career, “he confessed.

Obviously, his words were not well received in Italy.

Was there a lawsuit between Chucky Lozano and Luciano Spalletti, the coach of Napoli?



An altercation arose between Chucky Lozano and coach Luciano Spalletti, when the Mexican forward was relieved 30 minutes after entering the field in the match between Napoli and Torino.

Realizing that he was the one chosen to leave the field, Hirving decided to go straight to the dressing room, instead of heading to the bench with the rest of his teammates.

However, the situation did not progress. Technician and player spoke and everything was resolved.

Are Inter Milan interested in Hirving Lozano?



In the last hours It transpired that Inter Milan has its sights set on Chucky Lozano, Who could be hired in case he cannot get the services of Lorenzo Insigne, also a Napoli player, according to the Calciomercato portal.

How was Chucky Lozano’s relationship with Genaro Gatusso?



The first semester of 2020 It was a nightmare for Hirving Lozano at Napoli, as he was practically eliminated from the team by coach Genaro Gatusso, who openly declared that he did not like the way the Mexican played.

Even, on occasion, expelled Chucky from training, allegedly showing apathy at work. All this meant an early departure for Hirving from the team. However, that did not happen and for the next tournament things changed.

There was a talk between them, Lozano began to add minutes already have good performances.

