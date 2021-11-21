What happened to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? – Cinema and TV – Culture

A New York judge ordered this Friday that the Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) present documents proving that it received a donation from the actress. Amber heard as part of the agreement he made when he divorced the also actor Johnny Depp.

The actor’s lawyers Pirates of the Caribbean filed a petition in the New York Supreme Court last May for the ACLU to turn over documents that it has been asked, and denied, to prove that Heard kept his promise to divide the $ 7 million he received as part of her divorce in 2016, as she claims.

Under the divorce settlement, she would donate the money to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Depp wanted to know this information to use it in the complaint for $ 50 million defamation brought against Heard, after she wrote a 2018 editorial on domestic violence in the Washington Post alluding to his relationship with the actor.

Heard He stated that he has not “been dishonest” with his donations to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital and explained that he had said that he would pay those 7 million dollars over 10 years.

But Judge Arthur Engoron gave way to 23 of the 24 requests made by the 58-year-old actor in the motion, so the civil rights organization will have to present evidence of the contribution made by Heard, according to the Daily Mail.

What the judge refused to grant was the request for documents related to the actress’s role as “ambassador” for the ACLU.

According to the decision, “the ACLU has not been able to demonstrate that the information requested is completely irrelevant” and orders that it comply with the claims “with the exception of documents related to Heard’s role as a brand ambassador for the ACLU,” it says. also the newspaper.

Efe