What do you need to travel to the World Cup?

If you already considered being in the next Qatar World Cup 2022Take into account the following requirements, since it is not enough to buy a plane ticket and plant yourself in the country.

They are not complicated, but it is necessary to have a little patience to prepare them and have them ready so that your entry and stay in Qatar are as satisfying as possible.

FAN ID

It was successfully used at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and will be put to the test at the next Arab Cup (November 30). With the Fan ID, the visa to enter the country is supplied, in addition to multiple benefits for the fans. By presenting this identification, access to public transport on match days will be free. Carrying the Fan ID is essential to enter the stadiums.

NEGATIVE PCR TEST WITHIN 72 HOURS PRIOR TO ARRIVING IN QATAR

In times of pandemic, the PCR test is essential both to get on the plane and to enter Qatar. The requirement is maximum. Antigen tests are not accepted (cheaper test), and it is necessary to present a negative PCR.

VACCINATION CERTIFICATE

Being vaccinated is an essential requirement to enter the Middle Eastern country. Currently Qatar accepts four vaccines: Pfizer, Astra Zeneca, Moderna and Janssen. At this time, it is necessary to present the double vaccine, although it is very likely that by the end of 2022 a third booster will be required.

REGISTER ON THE EHTERAZ WEBSITE AND COMPLETE ALL THE FORMS

Ehteraz is the Qatari application that you are asked in all places to access: hotels, restaurants, bars, stadiums. First, you must request an authorization to enter the country. This is given to you by sending the PCR test, the vaccination certificate, the hotel where you are going to stay and the reason for your trip to the Ehteraz website. In less than three days, the Qatari government confirms or denies you with a document in your email your access to the country.

DOWNLOAD THE EHTERAZ APP AND ACTIVATE IT WITH LOCAL OR INTERNATIONAL CHIP

When you arrive in Qatar you will need to have the Ehteraz app downloaded. You can’t leave the airport without Ehteraz activated. There are many volunteers helping you to make everything faster and easier. Once the registration is done, you will have a QR code that is the one that will be requested to be able to enter almost all places in Qatar.

PRINT THE PERMIT TO TRAVEL TO QATAR AND THE HOTEL WHERE YOU WILL STAY; YOU MUST SHOW IT IN MIGRATION

It is very important to take with you the printed reservation of the accommodation where you will live in Qatar and the permission granted by the Government to enter the country. These documents are required for migration.

RESPECT THE QUARANTINE

This requirement is not for everyone, since it will depend on the country of origin and the vaccine that they have given you, although surely by that time there will be greater accessibility in terms of the rest of the vaccines that have been used in other countries.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: QATAR 2022: WHICH COUNTRIES ARE ALREADY QUALIFIED AND WHICH OTHERS ARE NEARBY?