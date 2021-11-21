What do Angelina Jolie’s children do – Para Ti Magazine

Although little is known about the lives of the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, some details transcended and we will tell you what the children of one of the best-known families in Hollywood do.

The actress has taken it upon herself to raise happy and independent children who at their young age they have begun to build their own future. Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, Pax and Vivienne make up with the actress one of the most numerous and beloved families of Hollywood.

In a surprising attitude, the group was seen repeatedly with their mother in the different presentations of Eternals and gave what to speak for the ease, naturalness and grace with which they toured the red carpet.

Maddox

Have 20 years and he is the eldest son of the Pitt-Jolie, adopted in 2002 in Cambodia. The young man entered the University of Yonsei en South Korea to study Biochemistry.

However, he has also dabbled in acting as he was part of the cast of They killed my father first ‘ film directed by Jolie.

Pax Thien

It was adopted in Vietnam in 2007 when I was just 3 years old. Next to his sister Zahara had a small stake in Maleficent and lent his voice to Kung Fu Panda 3.

His true passion in the Photography and it was his mother who invited him to take the still photograph of They killed my father first.

Zahara

The young woman was adopted in Ethiopia in 2005 and They describe it as “the rock of the family” because of its strength.

At 16 he also appeared in Maleficent and played the voice of one of the characters of Kung Fu Panda 3. Currently, she owns Zahara Collection, her jewelry store that she designs together with one of the most recognized jewelers in Hollywood.

Shiloh

She is the couple’s first biological daughter, who was born in 2006 in Namibia. His first photos were sold by his parents for 4.1 and 3.5 million dollars.

The money raised went to the UNICEF foundation and his photos rank third among the most expensive in celebrity history.

To the 3 years I participate in Benjamin Button, next to his father. Later he participated in Maleficent and, like her brothers, lentor his voice to one of the characters of Kung Fu Panda 3. He has not yet announced what plans he has for the future, but he is finishing his secondary studies.

Vivienne

Next to his brother Knox born in 2008 in France. Her first photos were also sold and are the most expensive among celebrities, money her parents donated to the Jolie-Pitt Foundation.

His screen debut was made in 2014 when playing the little girl dawn on Maleficent having remained as an anecdote that he was scared of his mother when he saw her characterized with his suit. She says she wants to be an actress but first – according to her parents’ instructions – she must finish her studies.

Knox

Like his brothers he lent his voice for a character from Kung Fu Panda 3, details of his future plans have not yet transcended but, like his twin sister, he is finishing school.

It may interest you: